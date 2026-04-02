People have been sharing the useless superpowers they’d be prepared to have – 17 pointless abilities

Round Ups Ask Reddit

There are plenty of superpowers that people would love to have, whether that’s the ability to fly like Superman or be insanely rich like Batman. Not all superpowers are created equal though.

It turns out that with a bit of imagination, there is a limitless amount of pointless powers that would completely fail to save the day. And people have been lining up to share them in response to this question set by lily8686:

‘You are granted a superpower, but it has to be completely useless. What is it?’

Here are the top answers that won’t be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe any time soon…

1.

‘Ability to talk to animals, but they ignore me.’

-Lopsided_Week5079

2.

‘I have the power to stop time but I get frozen too’

-SwishSwashGishGash

3.

‘The superpower to have premonitions about the near future, but you black out while having them, and when I wake up it’s already happened.’

-nicsaweiner

4.

‘You can now read minds but only your own’

-Curious-Gift939

5.

‘Ability to teleport 1 inch forwards once per day’

-Wheatleytron

6.

‘The power of invisibility but only when no one is looking.’

-Winter_Swan5104

7.

‘Too many useful powers being pitched in here. ‘I want the power to see in 3 dimensions.’

-RolyPoly1320

8.

‘Change the color of one of my hairs a day. Changing is cool but one hair a day would be useless.’

-annieselkie

9.