US JD Vance no kings

JD Vance reckoned he’d exposed Democrats’ ‘No Kings’ hypocrisy and even by the VP’s subterranean standards it was epically dumb

John Plunkett. Updated May 20th, 2026

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Not for the first time we find ourselves asking, what’s the colour of the sky in JD Vance’s world?

We ask this after the only man in America capable of making Donald Trump appear likeable reckoned he’d exposed the outrageous hypocrisy against Democrats – and indeed anyone – who opposes Trump acting like he’s the King of America.

Cockwomblery of the highest order, that’s what that is.

And these people surely said it best.

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To conclude …

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Donald Trump had a special guest to introduce and the way he did it was no less eye-opening for being so totally on-brand

Source @acnewsitics