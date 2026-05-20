JD Vance reckoned he’d exposed Democrats’ ‘No Kings’ hypocrisy and even by the VP’s subterranean standards it was epically dumb

US JD Vance no kings

Not for the first time we find ourselves asking, what’s the colour of the sky in JD Vance’s world?

We ask this after the only man in America capable of making Donald Trump appear likeable reckoned he’d exposed the outrageous hypocrisy against Democrats – and indeed anyone – who opposes Trump acting like he’s the King of America.

JD Vance argues that Democrats don’t actually believe in “No Kings” because they didn’t protest King Charles pic.twitter.com/3A1Vd7MDuc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2026

Cockwomblery of the highest order, that’s what that is.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

What a fucking idiot. https://t.co/sdCUKiC6n5 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 19, 2026

2.

Has there ever been a more insufferable asshole in the history of the world? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 19, 2026

3.

Vance forgot to mention Charles ISNT OUR KING https://t.co/7zgGbzABDo — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) May 19, 2026

4.

Of course the dumbest President, elected by the dumbest constituents, would have the dumbest VP. All matchy-matchy! — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 19, 2026

5.

Republicans like Vance really think they have a winner with this criticism that Democrats applauded King Charles when he was here, but in reality, it just makes them look like stupid dorks. https://t.co/ED2azZ5rSh — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) May 19, 2026

6.

This whole administration is full of fucking idiots — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) May 19, 2026

7.

Vance is a smart guy who constantly makes arguments that he knows are dumb but thinks will play well politically. https://t.co/iHKmoXORt0 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 19, 2026

8.

‘No Kings’ is about not wanting an American president acting above the law… not about protesting a ceremonial monarch from another country with zero power over the US government. This isn’t complicated. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) May 19, 2026

9.

Yeah, we won that war 250 years ago. We’re at war with you and daddy now, fool. https://t.co/tkMhVxPmSZ — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) May 19, 2026

To conclude …

Anyone occupying the office of the Vice President of the United States shouldn’t be this ignorant. — (@ChidiNwatu) May 19, 2026

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Donald Trump had a special guest to introduce and the way he did it was no less eye-opening for being so totally on-brand

Source @acnewsitics