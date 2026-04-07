US donald trump

Donald Trump tried to claim responsibility for killing Osama Bin Laden, and the chinny reckon was visible from space – 21 sceptical clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 7th, 2026

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Donald Trump has been indulging in flights of fancy again, and we don’t mean he wore a tux on Air Force One.

The delusional president revived his longstanding and completely false claim that he predicted the rise of Osama Bin Laden, and advised the authorities to take him down before he did anything horrendous.

“I did one other but this one was not picked up: Osama bin Laden. If you read my book, I said you gotta take him out one year before the World Trade Center came down.”

You’d get more sense out of Grok, and that’s a high bar of incoherence – or should it be a low bar?

The internet could smell the BS from miles away, and responded accordingly.

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