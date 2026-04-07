Donald Trump tried to claim responsibility for killing Osama Bin Laden, and the chinny reckon was visible from space – 21 sceptical clapbacks

US donald trump

Donald Trump has been indulging in flights of fancy again, and we don’t mean he wore a tux on Air Force One.

The delusional president revived his longstanding and completely false claim that he predicted the rise of Osama Bin Laden, and advised the authorities to take him down before he did anything horrendous.

Trump: I had killed Soleimani… I did one other, but this one was not picked up. Osama Bin Laden pic.twitter.com/iwZsTqMewm — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2026

“I did one other but this one was not picked up: Osama bin Laden. If you read my book, I said you gotta take him out one year before the World Trade Center came down.”

You’d get more sense out of Grok, and that’s a high bar of incoherence – or should it be a low bar?

The internet could smell the BS from miles away, and responded accordingly.

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Trump claims he was the one who took out Osama bin Laden. https://t.co/ALw4eVax2k — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 6, 2026

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what the fuck is going on. what the FUCK is going on. https://t.co/ewYBtrVBs8 — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) April 6, 2026

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I know Donald Trump is obsessed with Obama but trying to take credit for Osama bin Laden is absolutely batsh*t.#25thAmendmentNow pic.twitter.com/xEk92mjfqo — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 6, 2026

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He didn’t kill Osama Bin Laden obviously. And as @ddale8 has repeatedly pointed out, he never issued a Bin Laden warning in his 2000 book. It’s totally made up by him and he keeps repeating it and the assembled reporters let him. Sigh. Our media is brokenhttps://t.co/20UUcW06TK https://t.co/U6ideI2uRV — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 6, 2026

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Trump now claiming credit for killing Osama Bin Laden. He is so jealous of Barack Obama. https://t.co/iHpJcA9OFo — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 6, 2026

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Derangement… while plugging a book… from the presidential podium… while threatening what sounds like nuclear war… tomorrow. Does this mean our taxes are still due on the 15th? — Andy Sugar (@mixedupmaga) April 6, 2026

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I remember it so well. Trump announcing it late evening.

Oh. Wait. HE IS INSANE. pic.twitter.com/53HE1GoM51 — 🌻🇺🇦lovelylilymarymoon🇺🇦🌻 (@lovelylilymoon) April 6, 2026

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And all his MAGA drones are nodding their heads and pumping their fists. — Russ Hjelm (@russhjelm) April 6, 2026

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Is this demented fool saying he's not getting enough credit for taking out Osama bin Laden????? https://t.co/815u29V8pH — Covie (@covie_93) April 6, 2026

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