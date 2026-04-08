US donald trump hillary clinton

This scathing 2016 Hillary Clinton quote about Trump’s temperament is looking a whole lot like prophecy right now

Poke Reporter. Updated April 8th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Despite threatening to obliterate Iranian civilisation, Donald Trump has now entered an agreement to hold a two-week ceasefire, and to take part in peace talks with the country the US and Israel attacked at the end of February.

An old clip of Trump accusing Barack Obama of planning to start a war with Iran just to win an election has been bouncing around the internet since Trump started a war with Iran to counter his falling approval ratings and to deflect from the Epstein Files.

The ghost of 2011 Trump has arrived in 2026 to do the current president’s projecting for him.

That isn’t the only clip that’s resurfaced, however. Hillary Clinton had a prediction of her own, almost ten years ago. Listen to what she had to say about her then presidential opponent.

We doubt she can take any comfort from having been such a good judge of the Orange Felon.

It didn’t do anything to make things better for these tweeters, either, but they gave a virtual nod to Secretary Clinton’s assessment.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Monty L came up with a new name for Hillary Clinton.

She’s probably thought of a new name or two for Trump, but she’s slightly too polite to share them with the rest of us.

READ MORE

Donald Trump just threw his toys out of the pram over the dire Strait(s) he finds himself in over Iran

Source Kaivan Shroff Image Screengrab