This scathing 2016 Hillary Clinton quote about Trump’s temperament is looking a whole lot like prophecy right now

US donald trump hillary clinton

Despite threatening to obliterate Iranian civilisation, Donald Trump has now entered an agreement to hold a two-week ceasefire, and to take part in peace talks with the country the US and Israel attacked at the end of February.

JUST IN: President Trump says "the entire country [of Iran] could be taken out in one night." "And that night might be tomorrow night." pic.twitter.com/rTETwkcWG1 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 6, 2026

An old clip of Trump accusing Barack Obama of planning to start a war with Iran just to win an election has been bouncing around the internet since Trump started a war with Iran to counter his falling approval ratings and to deflect from the Epstein Files.

The ghost of 2011 Trump has arrived in 2026 to do the current president’s projecting for him.

I’m old enough to remember when Trump said Obama would start a war with Iran because he’s “weak and he’s ineffective,” and has “absolutely no ability to negotiate.” It’s always projection with Donald. Always. pic.twitter.com/uiFAwMl4JF — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 6, 2026

That isn’t the only clip that’s resurfaced, however. Hillary Clinton had a prediction of her own, almost ten years ago. Listen to what she had to say about her then presidential opponent.

9 years ago. @HillaryClinton warned us: “This is not someone who should ever have the nuclear codes – because it’s not hard to imagine Donald Trump leading us into a war just because somebody got under his very thin skin.” pic.twitter.com/7CB0UBoBEI — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 7, 2026

We doubt she can take any comfort from having been such a good judge of the Orange Felon.

It didn’t do anything to make things better for these tweeters, either, but they gave a virtual nod to Secretary Clinton’s assessment.

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She was ALWAYS right Deplorable https://t.co/i5bAeQ75Fg — KEL0818 (@KEL0818) April 7, 2026

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Hillary was right about everything https://t.co/DXSA2eQjzV — ️‍ (@Kerryist04) April 7, 2026

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She had the sum of him as did most people back then.

Now thin skin is happy to start WW3 on his instinct. Based that fact he’s had six bankrupted businesses, his instinct means f*** all.

We should all be worried. Very worried — Janet Bluesky: @jbecole (@jbecole) April 7, 2026

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Hillary saw the future and a bunch of deplorables/misogynists/racists/asshats got us here. https://t.co/OEx8IWiS1t — Liberaltarian™ (@spatially) April 7, 2026

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We were warned a decade ago of Trump’s “very thin skin” fallout. https://t.co/Li4v7DNg9A — DecencyStillMatters-Deceleration & Anti-Pedo Acct (@LongAsUCan2) April 7, 2026

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She was right about this piece of shit president https://t.co/K8ZxpUbJIx — Dark Woke Mthrfckr (@zerodarkwokey) April 7, 2026

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How right she was and how wrong our nation was. https://t.co/k6OvVS6228 — Bob Hagan (@Repbobhagan) April 7, 2026

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But God forbid we listen to a woman. Oh no! https://t.co/zKlv7K7P4b — USN Veteran/History Buff‍‍ (@HubertTishia) April 7, 2026

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Oh, is that why they chant "lock her up"? She was standing in their way with facts and logic….women. — Adrian P Baxter (@apbsax) April 8, 2026

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Monty L came up with a new name for Hillary Clinton.

She’s probably thought of a new name or two for Trump, but she’s slightly too polite to share them with the rest of us.

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Donald Trump just threw his toys out of the pram over the dire Strait(s) he finds himself in over Iran

Source Kaivan Shroff Image Screengrab