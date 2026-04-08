Pics donald trump mick lynch

Mick Lynch just nailed the madness of Donald Trump in 49 seconds flat and they should make it available to Magas on prescription

John Plunkett. Updated April 8th, 2026

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To the studios of BBC2’s Newsnight, where Mick Lynch, the former rail trade union leader was invited on to talk Donald Trump, among many other things.

And it was Lynch’s especially on-point takedown of Trump, in just 49 seconds flat, that brings us here right now because it was just so spectacularly well done.

Would love to see Lynch and Trump in the same room some time.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

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To conclude …

Source @implausibleblog