Mick Lynch just nailed the madness of Donald Trump in 49 seconds flat and they should make it available to Magas on prescription

Pics donald trump mick lynch

To the studios of BBC2’s Newsnight, where Mick Lynch, the former rail trade union leader was invited on to talk Donald Trump, among many other things.

And it was Lynch’s especially on-point takedown of Trump, in just 49 seconds flat, that brings us here right now because it was just so spectacularly well done.

Mick Lynch, "We cannot follow Donald Trump into illegal wars" "He's invaded more countries than he's probably aware exist" "He will do anything he thinks he can get away with" "And the rest of the world has to tell him to stop" "We were told for the last 15 years that China… pic.twitter.com/HPcaUn5o9W — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 7, 2026

Would love to see Lynch and Trump in the same room some time.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

Mick Lynch is 100% right as usual. — Scarlet#4TheMany 💚 (@Dovepetalchile) April 7, 2026

2.

Spot on Mick Lynch. 👏 — Ben Williams (@BenWill1973) April 7, 2026

3.

Mick Lynch always on the right side of History. Such a sane voice among the madness. — Cathy ⚘💙 Socialist 🌏#SistersNotStrangers (@CatbytheC) April 8, 2026

4.

Tell them Mick, a proper human being on the BBC, FFS bet he's not invited back — Stephen (@Stephen95832019) April 8, 2026

5.

Mick Lynch, one of the few level-headed people to articulate what's happening on the world stage.Most of the British political class haven't the balls to call out two madmen who've been out of control.Trump& Netanyahu have literally brought us to the brink of nuclear annihilation https://t.co/iUZoB2YgEZ — aidan bradley (@aidso67) April 8, 2026

6.

Mick Lynch for Prime Minister — Phil Meek (@PhilMeek8) April 8, 2026

7.

and Mick’s absolutely right! It’s time the rest of the world wakes up to it and gets Trump out of power, for the good of humanity. — Critical Friend (@CriticalFriend2) April 7, 2026

8.

9.

Superb stuff as always from Mick Lynch. https://t.co/MlhUUWtUWb — jim gavine (@jim_gavine) April 8, 2026

To conclude …

Can’t we get Mick Lynch running a party? The only issue he had on tonight’s Newsnight was trying not to laugh at Laila Cunningham as he tied here in knots.

He is so well researched and sure of his words, he never shouts or gets rattled ever. He’s just such an impressive… — Robert Burns (@Nugent4nil) April 7, 2026

Source @implausibleblog