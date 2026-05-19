Farage comes under yet more financial scrutiny after records suggest he didn’t use his I’m a Celebrity fee to buy his £1.4 million house for cash – 17 completely unsurpised reactions

Politics nigel farage

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of all the questions surrounding Nigel Farage’s financial dealings.

In addition to 17 instances of breaching the MPs’ code of conduct for failing to declare earnings or gifts, the absentee MP for Clacton has yet to explain why he claimed to have bought a house in the constituency, only to deny it when questioned.

He is currently under investigation for (again) failing to declare a large amount of money he had been given – in this case by a crypto billionaire named Christopher Harborne – to the tune of £5 million. It was either a purely non-political gift for Farage to pay for security, or it was a reward for Brexit – depending on which explanation he feels like giving at the time.

Sky's @CathyNewman questions Reform UK leader Nigel Farage over £5m gift from party donor. Nigel Farage says he has “no case to answer” amid questions over the donation. 🔗 https://t.co/bPRCc5GkzU pic.twitter.com/14yV3xcmjA — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2026

As news broke that the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner would be investigating Farage’s failure to declare the payment, it emerged that he had paid for yet another home in cash – £1.4 million – shortly after receiving the contested £5 million. What. A. Shocker.

The party denied that the house purchase was connected to the Harborne donation, and insisted that it was bought using funds from Farage’s 2023 appearance on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

So Nigel Farage is now saying he paid for his £1.4 million house in cash after an appearance on #imacelebrity in 2023 six year after saying he was skint.

I’m pretty sure his appearance fee was nothing close to this after he paid tax so where did the rest come from?#FarageOut pic.twitter.com/R5od1g8ZMp — Mike H (@mikoh123) May 15, 2026

Last week, anti-corruption campaigner @nw_nicholas shared records suggesting that the I’m a Celebrity money couldn’t have been used for the purchase, as it appeared to remain in his company account after the house was bought.

Farage's company Thorn in the Side. Cash in bank 2023 -£291,328. I'm a Celebrity fee of £1.5m paid into bank 23/24. Cash in bank 2024 – £1,707,967. £1.4m house purchase May 2024. In 2025 cash in bank £1,967,406. Was not paid from I'm a Celebrity fee. pic.twitter.com/yxGU3FTZOv — Mr Ethical 🚩 (@nw_nicholas) May 16, 2026

On Monday, the Financial Times confirmed those details, and published an assessment by a tax expert, who said –

“The company’s accounts are not consistent with their statement.”

People weren’t exactly surprised at the appearance of yet another financial irregularity.

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I lied again. Who could have predicted that? pic.twitter.com/Icw9jeHWre — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) May 18, 2026

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The real issue in life for Farage is that there are people out there far cleverer than he and not everyone falls for his lies.

They usually back it up with evidence too which he never does. https://t.co/mGU3n6QYOp — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 18, 2026

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Nigel Farage searching for his next explanation as to how he paid for his £1.4 mil house.pic.twitter.com/Y0xrJsXV9I https://t.co/tJjtWmamM5 — Jay (@JibbaJabb) May 18, 2026

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Flip flop Nigel Farage’s claim that he paid for a £1.4mn house with his fee from a reality TV show has been challenged by corporate accounts that appear to show that the income remained on his company’s balance sheet AFTER the property purchase.

Deary me..what will his story be… pic.twitter.com/gYrWjsEzc3 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) May 18, 2026

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Nigel Farage is facing questions about Reforms UK’s claims that he used money earned from appearing on #imacelebrity to buy a £1.4 million home( in cash) …. but company accounts seem to suggest the situation is more complicated (BBC code for he’s lying).#FarageOut pic.twitter.com/CtvrZCaiFw — Mike H (@mikoh123) May 18, 2026

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🚨 FT Exclusive confirms @nw_nicholas work: Farage claimed he bought his £1.4m house with his I’m a Celebrity fee. Corporate accounts now show the TV money stayed on the company balance sheet after the purchase.

Another story, another contradiction. £5m Thai crypto bung + cash… https://t.co/XLyZXrirRU — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) May 18, 2026

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Just how thick is he? He seems to think he's still in the school playground where you can tell the kids that your dad is an Olympic gold medal winner and no one will find out it's not true… 😳 — Bernard Lewis (@BernardLewis8) May 16, 2026

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