Politics nigel farage

Farage comes under yet more financial scrutiny after records suggest he didn’t use his I’m a Celebrity fee to buy his £1.4 million house for cash – 17 completely unsurpised reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 19th, 2026

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It’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of all the questions surrounding Nigel Farage’s financial dealings.

In addition to 17 instances of breaching the MPs’ code of conduct for failing to declare earnings or gifts, the absentee MP for Clacton has yet to explain why he claimed to have bought a house in the constituency, only to deny it when questioned.

He is currently under investigation for (again) failing to declare a large amount of money he had been given – in this case by a crypto billionaire named Christopher Harborne – to the tune of £5 million. It was either a purely non-political gift for Farage to pay for security, or it was a reward for Brexit – depending on which explanation he feels like giving at the time.

As news broke that the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner would be investigating Farage’s failure to declare the payment, it emerged that he had paid for yet another home in cash – £1.4 million – shortly after receiving the contested £5 million. What. A. Shocker.

The party denied that the house purchase was connected to the Harborne donation, and insisted that it was bought using funds from Farage’s 2023 appearance on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Last week, anti-corruption campaigner @nw_nicholas shared records suggesting that the I’m a Celebrity money couldn’t have been used for the purchase, as it appeared to remain in his company account after the house was bought.

On Monday, the Financial Times confirmed those details, and published an assessment by a tax expert, who said –

“The company’s accounts are not consistent with their statement.”

People weren’t exactly surprised at the appearance of yet another financial irregularity.

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