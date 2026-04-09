Andrew Bridgen thought he’d unveiled a conspiracy about two Earthrise images, but it was just the same picture twice – 17 hilariously brutal takedowns

Social Media Andrew Bridgen Artemis conspiracy theories

Former Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, who was suspended from the party for his Covid conspiracy theories before losing his seat at the last election, is (clearly) not on speaking terms with science.

Here’s an image he shared in 2023, before being mocked into oblivion for obvious reasons.

He’s not a huge fan of fact-checking, either, resulting in embarrassing moments like this.

LISTEN: How much do Tory MPs know about the Irish border issue? Prominent Brexiteer Andrew Bridgen reckons all English people are automatically entitled to Irish passports FULL: https://t.co/Lw0vjwQdR4 pic.twitter.com/1WjGtbDeo5 — Stephen Nolan (@StephenNolan) October 15, 2018

And he’s no stranger to a Community Note, largely because of a combination of the previous two points.

The UN, WHO and WEF are all working to the same goals and I don’t like them and I don’t think my constituents will either, which is probably why they are not getting much publicity in the legacy media. pic.twitter.com/gNKvmuQgBd — Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) February 25, 2024

We mention these things because – well – he’s been at it again.

As the crew of Artemis II carry out their final checks before returing to Earth, Bridgen thought he’d spotted a Nasa conspiracy in the wild.

These were the images in question.

They’re quite obviously the same image, no matter what’s written on them. Bridgen probably believes that Einstein said “Everyone is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.” because he saw it on a poster.

Inevitably, a Community Note happened. Again.

That wasn’t all the only consequence. The internet went into full piss-take mode, and these captured the tone perfectly.

1.

Andrew Bridgen is so desperate for a conspiracy that he’s started arguing with himself. This is clearly the same 1968 photo twice and nobody but him is suggesting otherwise. It’s a little worrying that someone as monumentally stupid and gullible as him was able to become an MP. pic.twitter.com/XIZc8WEL1I — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) April 8, 2026

2.

No, still a moron. — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) April 8, 2026

3.

It’s utterly damning that someone as blatantly stupid as you could become an MP. Our entire political system is screwed. — thelefttake (@thelefttake) April 8, 2026

4.

Andrew Bridgen here. Describes himself as “independent minded” when I think he really means “independent braincell” https://t.co/q408XaBbf5 — SonicTheHaggis (@SonicTheHaggis) April 8, 2026

5.

To be fair to Bridgen, he probably didn't actually create the fake himself, he just got it from a Facebook AI slop account (which posted it long before Artemis II even made its lunar flyby!) pic.twitter.com/jYe6B1sjfo — Take That, Clouds (@TakeThatClouds) April 8, 2026

6.

It’s a remarkable coincidence that this sack of poo was photographed looking exactly as gormless so many decades apart & with a police officer over the same shoulder….

Am I doing conspiracy theory right? pic.twitter.com/bhoa8B47Vt — Russ Appleby (@RussAppleby) April 8, 2026

7.

That’s a helluva community note ️ pic.twitter.com/M4FR6DAssT — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) April 8, 2026

8.

They’re literally the same photo you utter imbecile. Genuinely a disgrace this clearly stupid man was ever an MP. https://t.co/dxubt5TSQh — thelefttake (@thelefttake) April 8, 2026

9.