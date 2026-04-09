This young lad showing off his best dance moves in a 1980s episode of ‘Top of the Pops’ has become a nostalgic internet sensation

Entertainment nostalgia top of the pops

Last week, viewers of a 1980s Top of the Pops repeat were treated to the spectacle of a young lad in the audience showcasing his dancing skills. People were so taken by his moves that clips were soon shared on Twitter where he gained even more attention and adulation.

It’s not hard to see why. Thanks to Gavin Edwards for sharing.

Crying at this chap 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 ,someone must know him #totp pic.twitter.com/4WjTlAbQux — Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) April 3, 2026

People loved it. And some people thought he looked quite familiar…

1.

I applaud him. He looked around, studied the moves quickly, and made a choice to blend in while holding his own. Lesson. — itgetseasierlessi… (@anthony11230) April 3, 2026

2.

I saw him earlier on top of the pops – bless him, he made me smile — PA Ulysees (@paulwham500) April 4, 2026

3.

We gotta find this guy, he is an overnight internet star , and a great meme — paul salmon (@paulsalmon999) April 4, 2026

4.

I thought it was Ian Curtis at first glance — Count Mysterioso🎗️ (@MysteriosoX) April 4, 2026

5.

That is gyles brandreth… — Robin Askwith (@Robin_Askwith) April 4, 2026

6.

He’s got his blue Peter badge on 🤣 — crazy cat lady (@sutty56) April 4, 2026

7.

He's f'ing cool. Way cooler than me at that age! — Seraphim Marques (@SeraphimMarq) April 4, 2026

8.

This kid has more dance floor aura than pretty much everyone of you will ever have! — Carl Bowden (@CarlBowden19) April 4, 2026

9.

He's a total dude. — Paul Putner (@RealPaulPutner) April 4, 2026

10.

Is it Cillian Murphy? 😊 — Kim Chapman (@kimchapmannews) April 3, 2026

11.

Fine economy of movement this little fellow. Knows his limitations and works tidily within them to discreetly command space on the dancefloor. https://t.co/bAOAPcRltL — barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) April 4, 2026

12.

From his moves and his clothes, I can tell that he's a Mod. — Joanne (@joannethejenius) April 4, 2026

13.

When all the showboaters and high-energy lads have gone for a sit down and a lager, he can keep dancing all fucking night, excellent energy management from the little fella. — Ben Cooper (@BenCooper1975) April 4, 2026

14.

It’s the little smile he gives just before he makes his first move, innocent and joyful. — One More Day (@Dandeejtaylor) April 4, 2026

15.

Dressed smart and putting some hard yards in with that music. Respect that. Can't knock that mod look, bet he had a parka in the cloak room and a return to White city tube ticket in his back bin. — yo yo (@SeanKel4069412) April 4, 2026

16.

It's the lil head shake. What a groover — ClarenceTheCrossEyedLion (@crhealy72) April 4, 2026

17.

Lad got my respect — Steve (@spacechimp1968) April 4, 2026

He was ahead of his time.

Could this possibly be the prototype of “Dad Dancing” before Dad dancing was an actual thing? 🤯🤯 https://t.co/Zj1tUL1nTE — 🤔 (@E2020Mc) April 4, 2026

Source Gavin Edwards Image Screengrab