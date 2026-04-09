Entertainment nostalgia top of the pops

This young lad showing off his best dance moves in a 1980s episode of ‘Top of the Pops’ has become a nostalgic internet sensation

David Harris. Updated April 9th, 2026

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Last week, viewers of a 1980s Top of the Pops repeat were treated to the spectacle of a young lad in the audience showcasing his dancing skills. People were so taken by his moves that clips were soon shared on Twitter where he gained even more attention and adulation.

It’s not hard to see why. Thanks to Gavin Edwards for sharing.

People loved it. And some people thought he looked quite familiar…

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He was ahead of his time.

Source Gavin Edwards Image Screengrab