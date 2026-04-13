Politics donald trump Fox News

The look on the face of this Fox News anchor as Donald Trump was wanging on about gas prices surely speaks for us all

Saul Hutson. Updated April 13th, 2026

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Usually, Donald Trump can head to Fox News for softball questions that lead to his trademark talking points.

But only if Donald stays on script.

This time, he flubbed his answer so badly, he accidentally revealed just how badly things are trending for Magas heading into the next election cycle.

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo looked to set up Trump for a nice, reassuring message for his voters when she asked him about the future of gas prices in America.

Clearly he wasn’t reading his script.

Thanks to Trump’s ridiculous answer, a meme was born.

The shock on Bartiromo’s face unwittingly spoke for a nation of angry voters, who voiced their opinions in the replies.

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