The look on the face of this Fox News anchor as Donald Trump was wanging on about gas prices surely speaks for us all

Politics donald trump Fox News

Usually, Donald Trump can head to Fox News for softball questions that lead to his trademark talking points.

But only if Donald stays on script.

This time, he flubbed his answer so badly, he accidentally revealed just how badly things are trending for Magas heading into the next election cycle.

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo looked to set up Trump for a nice, reassuring message for his voters when she asked him about the future of gas prices in America.

Clearly he wasn’t reading his script.

Bartiromo: Do you believe the price of oil and gas will be lower before the midterm elections? Trump: I hope so. I mean, I think so, it could be. It could be the same or maybe a little bit higher. pic.twitter.com/dtyMN2Qm2x — Acyn (@Acyn) April 12, 2026

Thanks to Trump’s ridiculous answer, a meme was born.

Bartiromo looked absolutely horrified by Trump’s response pic.twitter.com/TG0ft1JbBc — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 12, 2026

The shock on Bartiromo’s face unwittingly spoke for a nation of angry voters, who voiced their opinions in the replies.

1.

Trump is making Americans spend even more at the gas pump while he tries to fix his own catastrophic mistakes. Iran wasn’t pursuing nukes. The strait of Hormuz was open. Trump undid them both. — Derek Martin (@dmartkc) April 12, 2026

2.

Trump couldn’t care less about the price of oil and gas, that’s something only the poors have to worry about. — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) April 12, 2026

3.

Between UFC during nuclear negotiations and a IDGAF attitude in prices, shaping up to be a good midterms for Democrats. https://t.co/DZY0DIK0aE — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 12, 2026

4.

So much for “Day One” price relief. https://t.co/UzX74QXNXg — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 12, 2026

5.

There’s no plan to lower your costs. No plan to end this war. We need hearings, immediately, to get real answers from this administration. https://t.co/EhYWwoAqYb — Senator Andy Kim (@SenatorAndyKim) April 12, 2026

6.

At the 12 second mark, when Trump says gas prices might be a little higher by the midterms, you can literally see Bartiromo’s eyebrows go up like “you stupid fuck, I lobbed you a softball and you still gave the wrong answer.” https://t.co/6waf5j4HX2 — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) April 12, 2026

7.

What kind of answer is that? An answer from someone with advanced dementia who has no idea what the fuck is happening. — Ming (@Merciless365) April 12, 2026

8.