US Weird

People have been sharing the things they find ‘weird’ about America and this response basically covered every base

Poke Reporter. Updated April 23rd, 2026

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There’s America and there’s the rest of the world, basically. Because there is so much about America which simply doesn’t make sense to outsiders.

We say this after this request just went out on Twitter.

And while it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

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… this one surely covered every base.

Nailed it!

Oh, and this.

Source @em_Lazzy Image Insta