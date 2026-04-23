People have been sharing the things they find ‘weird’ about America and this response basically covered every base

US Weird

There’s America and there’s the rest of the world, basically. Because there is so much about America which simply doesn’t make sense to outsiders.

We say this after this request just went out on Twitter.

What do you find weird in US? — Jenni (@hashjenni) April 21, 2026

And while it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

1.

The word 'pissed' meaning angry instead of drunk. I'll never get used to it and it will always sound stupid https://t.co/XStTNxk9RN — Alelliott (@alelliott88) April 22, 2026

2.

Public toilet doors leaving massive gaps – most bizarre — Jenni (@hashjenni) April 21, 2026

3.

Fahrenheit. I don't know anything more crucial than to know when water freezes, but you decide to use some bullshit units that obscure that. — Roosa Ronkainen (@RooRonRon) April 22, 2026

4.

Simplified spellings

Religious cults

Non-prosecution of child rape by high-flyers

Knee high gaps on public toilet doors

Obsession with cold coffee flavour drinks

Lack of maternity leave

Legalised bribery aka lobbying — Bou (@Bounette2009) April 22, 2026

5.

Kinder eggs are banned but can buy an assault rifle that fires 5 million rounds a second to keep racoons away from your wheelie bins. https://t.co/N4rA8YsgLJ — Sully (@CowboySully1) April 22, 2026

6.

You forgot paper houses. They're literally made of nothing instead of real bricks and cement 😂 — Roidz 〽️ (@Deroidz) April 22, 2026

7.

This guy got elected pic.twitter.com/FqybeZGS6u — SkipLaurel (@SkipLaurel) April 21, 2026

8.

Americans in the replies..

"Yes, but it's just hunting guns"

"It's only in Walmart"

"It's only in the South"

"Walmart is not a supermarket" Sooo? You can still go to Walmart in the south in the US and buy a gun together with bread and eggs. It happens and it's STRANGE TO US! pic.twitter.com/MDiWRh80iw — Miss Nat (@_NattSill) April 22, 2026

9.

$12,000 on a 3 day hospital stay https://t.co/lzhb7ItbGc — Mmaa Dodoɔ Kunu❤️🍃 (@ralph_xvi) April 22, 2026

… this one surely covered every base.

MM/DD/YYYY

Tipping culture

Very high toilet water

Guns being sold in a supermarket

Ability to supersize things

The concept of Jaywalking

Vacation days

Tax not included in final prices of goods

Healthcare

Portion size https://t.co/ef0QbTnoBb — Lazzyyyyyy (@em_Lazzy) April 21, 2026

Nailed it!

Oh, and this.

And how very offended they get if you question any of it — Burnetts pint pot (@PissPot180) April 22, 2026

Source @em_Lazzy Image Insta