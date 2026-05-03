‘What’s a British rule nobody talks about but everyone follows?’ – 27 unspoken regulations to live by

Life British

The Life In the UK test is a requirement for people who want to gain British citizenship. It features questions like ‘What was the last battle between Great Britain and France?’, ‘How often are general elections held in the UK?’, and ‘Who was the tribal leader who fought against the Romans?’.

However, those are things you can revise and learn from books, but there are other more important nuggets of information that have to be picked up from life – and they’re far more important than the Battle of Waterloo, five-year election cycles, or Boudicca.

Over on Threads, yana.meditation asked about those unwritten rules.

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There were a lot of responses, but these answers cropped up enough times to be the definitive set.

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