Politics lee anderson

Lee Anderson’s attempt to paint Reform as the workers’ party was only made fractionally more ridiculous by him doing it with his fly open

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 18th, 2026

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We cross now to Fantasy Island, where rather than an exquisitely dressed Ricardo Montalban waiting for the plane to land, we find 30p Lee Anderson, the former Tory MP, former Labour councillor and former miner. He was demonstrating considerably less care about his state of dress.

Never Forget Your Roots. I've done some of this but where am I on this beautiful Sunday morning? Vote @reformparty_uk the workers party. Image shows Anderson with his trouser zip open, standing next to a statue of a miner.

If, like us, you’re loathe to focus too closely on Lee Anderson’s crotch area (or on his face, his jokes or his policies), you may not have noticed that he was flying low.

It wasn’t just his careless zipper, as he posed at the “Testing for Gas” monument at Silverhill Wood, that caused tweeters problems, but the beyond far-fetched idea that Reform UK would be on the side of the worker, rather than the crypto billionaire.

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