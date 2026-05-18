Lee Anderson’s attempt to paint Reform as the workers’ party was only made fractionally more ridiculous by him doing it with his fly open

Politics lee anderson

We cross now to Fantasy Island, where rather than an exquisitely dressed Ricardo Montalban waiting for the plane to land, we find 30p Lee Anderson, the former Tory MP, former Labour councillor and former miner. He was demonstrating considerably less care about his state of dress.

If, like us, you’re loathe to focus too closely on Lee Anderson’s crotch area (or on his face, his jokes or his policies), you may not have noticed that he was flying low.

Cat check: Your fly is down — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 17, 2026

It wasn’t just his careless zipper, as he posed at the “Testing for Gas” monument at Silverhill Wood, that caused tweeters problems, but the beyond far-fetched idea that Reform UK would be on the side of the worker, rather than the crypto billionaire.

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I’m sure there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation for the unzipped fly ‍♀️ other than Lee being a wanker obvs‍♀️ https://t.co/e3DT5epVsN — JPC (@jpxan71) May 17, 2026

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Never mind Rupert Lowe, meet 'Flying Lowe' … https://t.co/HrvFDtyzcv — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) May 18, 2026

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Man with his flies undone says what now…? https://t.co/iKLZJjMQ6u — Jaxon (@JaxonFisk) May 17, 2026

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Yeah right, these morons voted AGAINST the workers' rights bill https://t.co/IsC0S4XznJ — Caroline Applepie ️‍️‍⚧️ (@CarolineApplep1) May 18, 2026

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Then he joined the anti-working class party… https://t.co/mmhGn3eSak — Robespierre (YouTube) (@MaxFRobespierre) May 17, 2026

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And in tonight's hilarious episode of "Lee Anderson Has No Self-Awareness Whatsoever", the hapless MP inadvertently has a photo taken with his zip entirely undone and then posts it online. With hilarious consequences. Contains scenes of mild peril. https://t.co/a0egSbZLpc — The Marquiz de Slade (@Mudkipstoat23) May 17, 2026

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You’re having a laugh. You went from Labour, right to Margaret Thatcher’s legacy Tory party and right from there to the Faragist Reform party. Party of the people? More like the crypto client party. — TontKowalski (@Tontkowalski) May 18, 2026

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The workers party? Really? Your "Shadow" Home Secretary has just publicly threatened to fire and then strip the pensions (they've already accrued) and redundancy payments to the Civil Service if they dare to go on strike. Workers Party my backside. — Craig Bromfield (@craigbromf) May 17, 2026

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