‘Delivery drivers, what is the wildest thing you’ve ever seen on a delivery?’ – 21 shocking doorstep encounters

Life r/AskUK

If you’ve ever opened the door to a Tesco delivery driver wearing your pyjamas you probably feel like they’re judging you as a slovenly so-and-so who is too lazy to go to the shops.

However, there are people out there who are doing things much stranger than still wearing a pair of bunny slippers and a kimono after midday.

Over on the AskUK subreddit Salem-dolly asked this:

Delivery drivers of the UK, what is the wildest thing you’ve ever seen on a delivery? I went to a kids party and had my face painted. Came home, completely forgot about it and later answered the door to the delivery driver. It wasn’t until I opened the door and saw his face that I remembered my face was painted like a donkey. It made me wonder what other strange/funny things drivers see every day?

And lots of people jumped in with tales that will make you feel like a fully functioning member of society, like these…

1.

‘A few days post partum, I answered the door in my dressing gown while feeding my newborn (expecting a close friend). It was a delivery man.

The dog ran to greet him, I lunged for the dog, my dressing gown fell open, baby came off the boob and started screaming, milk going everywhere, naked toddler then appeared holding a full potty to tell me she’d done a wee… to top it all off, I burst in to floods of tears!

The poor poor man just gently placed the parcel on the floor, and very slowly backed away. This was 10+ years ago and I still feel so sorry for the guy!’

–CharieRarie

2.

‘Wasn’t the driver but my friend had one last delivery left and we were gonna hit the gym after. I was on the way so he picked me up.

He delivered a box of cakes to a baby reveal shower thing, he knocked on the door; heard a “Come in!”, and boom, he walk out with pink dust all over him. They thought he was the dad and let off all those smoke and confetti things.

It was like watching a real life cartoon.’

–Przyer

3.

‘Did a delivery outside Bradford upon Avon. As I approached the house I could see through the window and a woman was lying on the sofa, naked and pleasuring herself.’

–CheekMaleficent3654

4.

‘I had to deliver a parcel to an address in the next town over, thought I recognised the name, it was a lady that was involved romantically with my mate. Went to the address and knocked on the door.

My mate’s brother answered, he looked rather hot and sweaty as if he had been doing some strenuous exercise at the young lady’s address. He sheepishly took the parcel and I believe the relationship didn’t go much further.’

–Rich_27-

5.

‘Friends were delivering holiday packages to underprivileged kids – one was received by the dad, who was stark naked, hiding his body behind the door….which was glass paned. It was that dimpled privacy glass, but it turns out it doesn’t provide much privacy for your privates if they’re pushed up against it.’

–SeaIntelligent4504

6.

‘In the 90s, it was a Saturday and my mum went out but I was to wait in for delivery of our new oven. I was told after 1pm. So its 10 ish and I’m a bit bored, so teenage goth me decides its a great time time to practice my make up from The Crow movies.

11am, the guy is early and knocks and is greeted by a small girl with full corpse paint make up in pink pj’s with poodles on. He just full on loses his shit laughing at me while I stood there like a lemon.’

–LadyMirkwood

7.

‘I delivered to a dude with a parrot on his shoulder once. Got a £10 bonus for winning the “most unique photo” competition the company ran. I believe they posted it on their various social media pages.’

–Bigallround

8.

‘This reminds me of the time my husband painted his whole face in red and black devil style for no reason, then answered the door to the pizza delivery man. They just stood chuckling at each other for a bit before going about their evening.’

–leopardprintrovert

9.

‘Guy came out from the door behind the bloke who answered the front door. He was wearing nothing but black pants and a leather gimp mask. Did a little yelp and retreated back inside.’

–Imposseeblip

10.

‘I delivered to a house once and a guy in his 60’s answers the door in a French maid outfit with a name tag on that said “Madame Fifi”.’

–parkscon

11.

‘The Tesco driver who delivered my shopping yesterday had to contend with me, wearing only a pair of very tight cycling shorts with the bibs turned down and a heart rate monitor strap. He’d arrived a few minutes early and I had just that moment finished my very sweaty training ride on Zwift.’

–jonathing

12.

‘Delivered to a house, guy answered the door and about 10 girls came running screaming to the door. They saw me and ran away screaming. I am 5ft and was 20 at the time. I’m also a woman.

The guy was laughing and apologised, apparently they were expecting a guy. Not sure what their plans were but i suspect I saved a colleague from being sexually harassed by a group of women.’

–Lunaspoona