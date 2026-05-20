JD Vance’s been thinking why Pope Leo chose to call himself Pope Leo and it was blindingly obvious to everyone except him

US JD Vance pope leo

JD Vance has been having a long hard think about Pope Leo, specifically why the first ever US citizen to be Pope chose to call himself Pope Leo (XIV, to be strictly accurate).

And the American vice president had a theory which he was keen to share and he missed the one thing so blindingly obvious to everyone else that, well, best have a watch for yourself.

JD Vance: “One of the things I find fascinating about Pope Leo is he chose the name ‘Leo XIV,’ which of course is recollecting Leo XIII. Leo XIII was Pope during a time when incredible industrial transformation led to the rise of fascism and communism in Europe.” pic.twitter.com/9F55AnLXbT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2026

Ah yes, the industrial transformation, that must be it, Mr VP.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

So, so close to getting it. https://t.co/F1S4L169lM — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 19, 2026

2.

Is JD Vance saying that Trump is leading us further into fascism? Wow. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) May 19, 2026

3.

He doesn’t see the irony, does he? https://t.co/yaiEl4YiLe — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) May 19, 2026

4.

Pope Leo XIII actively opposed communism and nihilism, viewing them as destructive ideologies, and defended workers’ rights. JD Vance didn’t make the point he thinks he made. — (@ChidiNwatu) May 19, 2026

5.

One of the things I find fascinating about JD Vance is he chose the name JD Vance and Catholicism after having multiple other names and religious views because he’s so insufferable no one wanted him and now he has serious mommy issues. — HoundDogDad (@IndyBassetDad76) May 19, 2026

6.

I know you don’t have much else to do, but please stop talking about the Pope. You are not making your job prospects better. https://t.co/LI1t8tlUIV — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) May 19, 2026

7.

Is JD the fascist in this scenario? What an astute point! — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) May 19, 2026

8.

Every time Vance opens his mouth, he inserts a foot. — Kimberly ️ ️ (@KimberlySuth) May 19, 2026

9.

Is he actually evil??? https://t.co/6qyedq7Ol5 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 19, 2026

Source @atrupar