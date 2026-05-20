US JD Vance pope leo

JD Vance’s been thinking why Pope Leo chose to call himself Pope Leo and it was blindingly obvious to everyone except him

John Plunkett. Updated May 20th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

JD Vance has been having a long hard think about Pope Leo, specifically why the first ever US citizen to be Pope chose to call himself Pope Leo (XIV, to be strictly accurate).

And the American vice president had a theory which he was keen to share and he missed the one thing so blindingly obvious to everyone else that, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Ah yes, the industrial transformation, that must be it, Mr VP.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Source @atrupar