Politics bombs donald trump oman

Donald Trump threatened to ‘blow up’ one of America’s oldest allies in the Middle East, and the Nobel Peace Prize committee would like a word

Saul Hutson. Updated May 28th, 2026

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The race for a Nobel Peace Prize has hit a snag for Donald Trump.

The President of the United States is so angry at anyone who won’t do everything he tells them to do, he just casually threatened to blow up Oman, one of the United States’ longest standing allies, and a crucial peacekeeper, in the Middle East.

It’s not just the casual nature with which he makes this threat, it’s how no one in the room even flinches at the ludicrously stupid suggestion.

Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth have heard so much verbal diarrhea come out of Trump’s mouth at this point, they have tuned him out. Even when he’s putting out a warning to one of the most important countries in an extremely volatile region right now.

If Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ members weren’t going to respond to the insanity of his comments, at least the replies were sounding the alarm.

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