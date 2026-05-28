Donald Trump threatened to ‘blow up’ one of America’s oldest allies in the Middle East, and the Nobel Peace Prize committee would like a word

Politics bombs donald trump oman

The race for a Nobel Peace Prize has hit a snag for Donald Trump.

The President of the United States is so angry at anyone who won’t do everything he tells them to do, he just casually threatened to blow up Oman, one of the United States’ longest standing allies, and a crucial peacekeeper, in the Middle East.

Trump: “Oman will behave just like everyone else, or we’ll have to blow them up” pic.twitter.com/7wjqCBPaaU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 27, 2026

It’s not just the casual nature with which he makes this threat, it’s how no one in the room even flinches at the ludicrously stupid suggestion.

Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth have heard so much verbal diarrhea come out of Trump’s mouth at this point, they have tuned him out. Even when he’s putting out a warning to one of the most important countries in an extremely volatile region right now.

If Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ members weren’t going to respond to the insanity of his comments, at least the replies were sounding the alarm.

1.

Front page news if Biden said something this demented… https://t.co/Rho8FT53Ju — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) May 27, 2026

2.

We are so far into “mad king” territory that the White House may not even bother to clarify whether Trump just confused Oman with Iran or is indeed threatening to bomb Oman https://t.co/ADCLUwRlDn — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) May 27, 2026

3.

Americans be like “why is our country so hated worldwide” Also their leader: https://t.co/vUrAgRmc6P — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) May 27, 2026

4.

Totally normal thing to say. https://t.co/XYhuT5BTko — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 27, 2026

5.

Pretty sure Oman is an ally and completely peaceful nation. Trump has completely lost it. — Emil Allie (@EmilAllie) May 27, 2026

6.

And threatening Oman the country that usually plays mediator and quiet diplomat roles 😂 — Tom Fordy 🇺🇸 (@PromoterBoxing) May 27, 2026

7.

😳 Pro tip: Don’t threaten other civilizations with mass destruction, because they don’t want to fall in line with your demands. You start sounding like a terrorist. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Thoughts & Prayers 😷💙🌺🇹🇹🇺🇸 (@Dianne50689540) May 27, 2026

8.

The Nobel Peace prize campaign is really taking shape. — Kadi🇪🇪🌻 (@TheFl0orIsLaVa) May 27, 2026

9.