Someone asked people to share the stories from their lives that nobody believes, and Monica Lewinsky entered the chat like an absolute boss
Almost everybody has a story that sounds extremely unlikely, and which people either utterly disbelieve or are convinced is an exaggeration.
Over on Threads, chronicallyhumored wanted to know about those stories. Here’s the post.
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The response was phenomenal, with more than 300 replies and over 24,000 likes in less than a day. Here are a few notable examples.
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Without actually uttering a word of the barely believable thing, Monica Lewinsky won the imaginary award that we just invented for the best answer.
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Enough said, right?
Here’s how people responded to her brilliant comment.
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Anyway, here’s a president lying through his teeth. Go figure!
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Monica Lewinsky gets all the votes for this beautiful wordless burn