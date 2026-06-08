Someone asked people to share the stories from their lives that nobody believes, and Monica Lewinsky entered the chat like an absolute boss

Social Media Monica Lewinsky

Almost everybody has a story that sounds extremely unlikely, and which people either utterly disbelieve or are convinced is an exaggeration.

Over on Threads, chronicallyhumored wanted to know about those stories. Here’s the post.

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The response was phenomenal, with more than 300 replies and over 24,000 likes in less than a day. Here are a few notable examples.

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Without actually uttering a word of the barely believable thing, Monica Lewinsky won the imaginary award that we just invented for the best answer.

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Enough said, right?

Here’s how people responded to her brilliant comment.

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Anyway, here’s a president lying through his teeth. Go figure!

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Monica Lewinsky gets all the votes for this beautiful wordless burn

Image Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons