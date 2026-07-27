‘What are your most ‘blasphemous’ UK takes?’ – 23 so-called British people who should be tried for treason

Life British r/AskUK

As a nation we can be terribly set in our ways, and very sure that there are certain things that we all love without question.

So when someone pops up to say they actually think something about the country is rubbish, well, we get a bit upset. Even if said thing actually is rubbish.

They’ve been discussing on the AskUK subreddit after ggssmm1 asked this:

What are your most ‘blasphemous’ UK takes? Not just unpopular opinions, I mean opinions that go completely against the accepted narrative or national consensus… i.e, a take that would get you exiled from the UK if said loudly enough.

And lots of modern day turncoats chipped in with their treacherous thoughts, like these…

1.

‘Oasis are overrated.’

–D-1-S-C-0

2.

‘It’s actually quite nice to live here.’

–RedWestern

3.

‘“Cockwomble” and “wankpuffin” ruin my day whenever I read them.’

–5one

4.

‘John Lennon was a massive prick.’

–saxbophone

5.

‘Excessive drinking culture should not be celebrated.’

–Fresh2Desh

6.

‘Nando’s is nothing special. It’s overpriced chicken and chips served in a unremarked school cafeteria style ‘restaurant’.’

–Personal-Listen-4941

7.

‘For an educated immigrant, the UK has been my salvation. My culture is misogynistic and I’m so grateful to raise my daughters in the UK rather than subsist in a state of privation to appease some relics in my Romani clan.

Conversely and somewhat contentiously, there is so much wasted potential in British people. It’s either disdain for education or lack of an ambition; you have all the resources in the world and you discard them like they’re frivolities. I’ll never understand that aspect of British minds.’

–VelvetDreamers

8.

‘Regional variations in language exist and there is no “correct” word for a bread roll.

So no, you don’t need to have that “hilarious” argument on Facebook about it again.’

–JonBarghestTheAuthor

9.

‘Most people’s roast dinners are absolute shite and they only rate them so highly because their standards are so low.’

–knight-under-stars

10.

‘Greggs is pish. It used coast on being crap but cheap, you’d forgo a pie from Baynes or Stephens because they were more expensive but now the price of Greggs has caught up to the good bakers but the quality has at best remained the same..’

–CrimsonKaiserRyu

11.

‘…and Wetherspoons is actually really good value for money even if the owner is a fanny.’

–iffyClyro

12.

‘Scottish and English people can actually get along just fine.’

–Erivandi