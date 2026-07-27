US Andrew tate

Andrew Tate said his secure unit has no clean water, and the chinny reckon was almost drowned out by the tiny violins – 18 solid-gold comebacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 27th, 2026

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We regret to inform you that Andrew Tate has been Andrew Tating again.

No, not doing a stupid dance with his idiot brother while smoking a cigar.

And no, not wearing shiny clothes two sizes too small to show off the muscles he has from the workout sessions he gets to do because an army of losers pay him to tell them why they’re better than women.

Oh, no – definitely not any of the things that he’s accused of in the extradition order to the UK that’s landed him in a medium-security holding unit in Miami.

The Tating that Tate has been doing is crying about facing consequences, and causing much hilarity and schadenfreude about it on the internet.

It started last week, when he and the terminally overshadowed Andrew wannabe Tristan Tate were locked up pending extradition to the UK on a wide range of alleged crimes against female accusers, as well as possession of CSA images – all of which both brothers deny.

The man who claims to have no contact with the outside world has barely shut up since. At the weekend, he was moaning about the water.

I am in Special Housing Unit (SHU). My water faucet is broken. I am not allowed bottles of water in SHU. I have nothing clean to drink. My only water comes from the shower, warm and from a brown and filthy faucet. It has given me persistent stomach problems. The water I am drinking is not clean, I am an American. Innocent until proven guilty. But I am forced to drink poisoned water. Where are my rights?

People detained for any reason absolutely have the right to clean water. However, a lot of tweeters made something along the lines of this point.

So, we can forgive the sheer avalanche of ‘Sure, Jan’ side-eyeing going on in the reactions.

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