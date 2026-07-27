Andrew Tate said his secure unit has no clean water, and the chinny reckon was almost drowned out by the tiny violins – 18 solid-gold comebacks

US Andrew tate

We regret to inform you that Andrew Tate has been Andrew Tating again.

No, not doing a stupid dance with his idiot brother while smoking a cigar. And no, not wearing shiny clothes two sizes too small to show off the muscles he has from the workout sessions he gets to do because an army of losers pay him to tell them why they’re better than women. Oh, no – definitely not any of the things that he’s accused of in the extradition order to the UK that’s landed him in a medium-security holding unit in Miami.

The Tating that Tate has been doing is crying about facing consequences, and causing much hilarity and schadenfreude about it on the internet.

It started last week, when he and the terminally overshadowed Andrew wannabe Tristan Tate were locked up pending extradition to the UK on a wide range of alleged crimes against female accusers, as well as possession of CSA images – all of which both brothers deny.

The man who claims to have no contact with the outside world has barely shut up since. At the weekend, he was moaning about the water.

People detained for any reason absolutely have the right to clean water. However, a lot of tweeters made something along the lines of this point.

Not allowed bottles of water but allowed access to social media? Something ain't adding up here. https://t.co/B40iMtfADi — Justin Wittmer-Mikesell (@TheGOPRedneck) July 26, 2026

So, we can forgive the sheer avalanche of ‘Sure, Jan’ side-eyeing going on in the reactions.

1.

Poor guy. His scooby doo mask was ripped off to reveal a trembling scared beta cuck https://t.co/x9aILBT2yc — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) July 26, 2026

2.

Me when the hotel doesn’t stock Acqua Panna https://t.co/OhjbdOyVVz — Circe (@vocalcry) July 26, 2026

3.

You have to be a special kind of stupid to believe that Andrew Tate doesn’t have access to drinking water, but he does have access to his phone so he can tweet and tell you about it. These are all prepackaged, planned PR moves to try to gin up sympathy for a human sex trafficker… pic.twitter.com/68e4j7BDla — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) July 26, 2026

4.

Not good bro, remember to leave a bad review on tripadvisor or something… — Matthew (@MatthewMediaUK) July 26, 2026

5.

Andrew Tate made a career out of telling incels "how to be a man" but as soon as he's thrown into a jail cell he cries like the little wimp that he always was — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) July 26, 2026

6.

Have you tried crying about it? https://t.co/FTXFVg97dj — Travis Akers (@travisakers) July 26, 2026

7.

Andrew Tate is bringing joy to millions. I look forward to starting my day reading his tweets. pic.twitter.com/8Ust3PLroM — l  (@ShitzN_Giggles) July 26, 2026

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