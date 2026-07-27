Politics Andy burnham daily mail

The Daily Mail’s attempted gotcha over the price of Andy Burnham’s Manchester-made T-shirts just qualified for the Self-own of the Week Award – 22 favourite takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 27th, 2026

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The Daily Mail’s top investigators have been hard at work uncovering the links between Andy Burnham and a convicted fraudster who gave him gifts of security, transport, and accommodation, as well as large amounts of money – all in return for who-knows-what because he’s avoiding scrutiny.

Oh no, sorry – that was the Sunday Times and the Guardian uncovering information about Nigel Farage. What the Mail sleuths have unearthed is *checks notes* Andy Burnham buys high-end clothing from a Manchester-based tailor.

The new PM’s famous T-shirts (although not his eyelashes, Kemi) come from Private White V.C., the last remaining dedicated clothing factory in Manchester, which is patronised by celebrities like Liam Gallagher, Eddie Redmayne, and David Beckham.

It’s shocking, we know. Man with well-paid job and a dedication to his home area supports a luxury clothing company in that area. Whatever next? A political base in the North or something?

Needless to say, it wasn’t the gotcha the Mail thought it was, and some of the reactions strayed towards NSFW language.

These captured the mood.

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