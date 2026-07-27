The Daily Mail’s attempted gotcha over the price of Andy Burnham’s Manchester-made T-shirts just qualified for the Self-own of the Week Award – 22 favourite takedowns

Politics Andy burnham daily mail

The Daily Mail’s top investigators have been hard at work uncovering the links between Andy Burnham and a convicted fraudster who gave him gifts of security, transport, and accommodation, as well as large amounts of money – all in return for who-knows-what because he’s avoiding scrutiny.

Oh no, sorry – that was the Sunday Times and the Guardian uncovering information about Nigel Farage. What the Mail sleuths have unearthed is *checks notes* Andy Burnham buys high-end clothing from a Manchester-based tailor.

'Man of the people' Andy Burnham's down-to-earth outfits are all actually designer – including an £80 T-shirt… that's more than he cut electricity bills by https://t.co/MCZUHW5iun — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 25, 2026

The new PM’s famous T-shirts (although not his eyelashes, Kemi) come from Private White V.C., the last remaining dedicated clothing factory in Manchester, which is patronised by celebrities like Liam Gallagher, Eddie Redmayne, and David Beckham.

It’s shocking, we know. Man with well-paid job and a dedication to his home area supports a luxury clothing company in that area. Whatever next? A political base in the North or something?

Needless to say, it wasn’t the gotcha the Mail thought it was, and some of the reactions strayed towards NSFW language.

These captured the mood.

1.

The Mail are attacking someone for a 'man of the people' act and somehow it isn't the privately educated son of a stockbroker whose father got him a job in the city before he became a full time politician earning £1m a year in side grifts in addition to his £98k salary. pic.twitter.com/nbLeN7QYzr — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 26, 2026

2.

The Mail are really desperate to attack in any way they can Burnham's down-to-earth outfits are all actually designer https://t.co/APzxZU1NFN via @DailyMail — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) July 26, 2026

3.

Major Breaking 🗞️ Andy Burnham outed as man who doesn’t wear cords Next week… Burnham brushes hair in huge slap in the face to Boris Johnson fans https://t.co/FG91cfkCcP — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) July 26, 2026

4.

The idea that you can’t have made money and still have a social conscience is just idiotic. It’s basically an excuse for rich people to be cunts and for cunts that look up to rich people to defend the rich cunts that they look up to. — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) July 26, 2026

5.

The Mail on Sunday has reported that Andy Burnham pays £80 for designer T-shirts. I've not seen their coverage of how much senior Reform UK politicians pay for what look like very nice Savile Row suits, but I'm told the going rate is about £8000 these days. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) July 26, 2026

6.

I know nothing about Burnham or his politics. But I see nothing wrong with the former mayor of Manchester wearing clothes from one of the last factories trying to keep a regional manufacturing tradition alive and employing skilled garment workers at fair wages in the process. pic.twitter.com/kGoQ3Hwv8N — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 26, 2026

7.

This is an outrage. Everyone knows that to qualify as left wing, you have to wear patched hand-me-downs, jackets made from sackcloth, coarse woollen trousers and beechwood clogs. pic.twitter.com/3pgdbyJ2nB — Billy Misanthrope (@notesfromspain) July 26, 2026

8.

@dailymail journalist at a party. "So what do you do?"

"I'm a journalist".

"What cutting edge story have you been working on lately?"

"I've just spent several hours on Google working out how much Andy Burnham spends on t-shirts."

"Er, ok. Excuse me…"https://t.co/9cX3VDRJy9 — Colin Bradbury (@ColinBradbury3) July 26, 2026

9.

10.

I wouldn't worry about the Daily Mail trying to make a dent in Andy Burnham by pricing up his t-shirts; they've got a readership of about 19 people left and they're all fucking cunts. — Will Nett (@will_nett) July 26, 2026

11.