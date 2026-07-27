US donald trump Kaitlan Collins

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins had the very best response after Donald Trump tried to humiliate her for not smiling enough

John Plunkett. Updated July 27th, 2026

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Donald Trump has never liked CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins because she has a habit of asking questions he doesn’t like and when he doesn’t answer them, she asks them again.

So it should probably be no surprise that Trump seeks every opportunity to put her down, not least at the White House Correspondents Dinner where he accused her (not for the first time) of not smiling enough, along with a bunch of lame nonsense we are not even going to grace with the time of day.

The point is not whether she smiles or not, obviously, it’s that it’s none of his or anyone else’s business.

We’ve already rounded up 19 of our favourite responses here, and this is certainly up there with all of those.

But the reason we return to it again is because of the message later posted by Collins herself – if anyone deserves the last word here it’s her.

And while she obviously doesn’t mention Trump by name, we feel like we can surely reasonably infer it.

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Donald Trump mocked CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins for not smiling and these 19 comebacks put a smile on everyone’s face except Trump