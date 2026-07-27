Politics count binface nigel farage

Nigel Farage edited himself into a photo of Clacton Pier and Count Binface knocked the rest of the responses out of the park

Poke Reporter. Updated July 27th, 2026

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To the keenly-anticipated Clacton by-election now where Nigel Farage faces a stern challenge in the form of 5,900 year-old space alien, Count Binface.

And never let it be said that the Reform UK leader has been resting on his laurels, Farage and his team, er, editing him into a picture of Clacton Pier to commemorate it’s 155 year anniversary.

It didn’t go unnoticed and prompted lots of lively responses as you might expect …

… but no-one said it better than Binface himself.

Boom.

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