Politics count binface nigel farage
Nigel Farage edited himself into a photo of Clacton Pier and Count Binface knocked the rest of the responses out of the park
To the keenly-anticipated Clacton by-election now where Nigel Farage faces a stern challenge in the form of 5,900 year-old space alien, Count Binface.
And never let it be said that the Reform UK leader has been resting on his laurels, Farage and his team, er, editing him into a picture of Clacton Pier to commemorate it’s 155 year anniversary.
Celebrating 155 amazing years of Clacton Pier.
A great day out whether rain or shine! 👌 pic.twitter.com/zowX6iEVtz
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 26, 2026
It didn’t go unnoticed and prompted lots of lively responses as you might expect …
hahahahaha couldn’t even be arsed to go there for the photo https://t.co/c0RmqEiETT
— tayz🏴 (@tayzthecreator) July 26, 2026
— Howard C. Hughes (@bsd_junkie) July 26, 2026
He would truly do anything but visit his constituency https://t.co/C0YFzh81i9
— Nikolaj🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@nikicaga) July 27, 2026
More AI Nige?
Are you that hated in Clacton that you have to use slop.
You won’t even do surgeries.
Embarrassing 😳
— SJP 🌹🌈 (@SJP74) July 26, 2026
they’ve photoshopped him into the photo. the jokes write themselves 😭 https://t.co/STIEdYLZ76
— Dean (@ideanoc17) July 26, 2026
… but no-one said it better than Binface himself.
Celebrating 196 amazing years of Walton old pier and new pier.
A great day out whether rain or shine, Photoshop or Canva.👌 https://t.co/Zi1fesrJsZ pic.twitter.com/hE7WlAYwUU
— Count Binface (@CountBinface) July 26, 2026
Boom.
Binface is literally beating Farage in every opportunity and metric https://t.co/9gdHqOSyhr
— Chief Runs-with-Premise (@OhhHeywon) July 27, 2026
READ MORE
The Daily Mail’s attempted gotcha over the price of Andy Burnham’s Manchester-made T-shirts just qualified for the Self-own of the Week Award – 22 favourite takedowns