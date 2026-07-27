Nigel Farage edited himself into a photo of Clacton Pier and Count Binface knocked the rest of the responses out of the park

Politics count binface nigel farage

Add as preferred source on Google

Add as preferred source on Google

To the keenly-anticipated Clacton by-election now where Nigel Farage faces a stern challenge in the form of 5,900 year-old space alien, Count Binface.

And never let it be said that the Reform UK leader has been resting on his laurels, Farage and his team, er, editing him into a picture of Clacton Pier to commemorate it’s 155 year anniversary.

Celebrating 155 amazing years of Clacton Pier. A great day out whether rain or shine! 👌 pic.twitter.com/zowX6iEVtz — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 26, 2026

It didn’t go unnoticed and prompted lots of lively responses as you might expect …

hahahahaha couldn’t even be arsed to go there for the photo https://t.co/c0RmqEiETT — tayz🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@tayzthecreator) July 26, 2026

He would truly do anything but visit his constituency https://t.co/C0YFzh81i9 — Nikolaj🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@nikicaga) July 27, 2026

More AI Nige? Are you that hated in Clacton that you have to use slop. You won’t even do surgeries. Embarrassing 😳 — SJP 🌹🌈 (@SJP74) July 26, 2026

they’ve photoshopped him into the photo. the jokes write themselves 😭 https://t.co/STIEdYLZ76 — Dean (@ideanoc17) July 26, 2026

… but no-one said it better than Binface himself.

Celebrating 196 amazing years of Walton old pier and new pier. A great day out whether rain or shine, Photoshop or Canva.👌 https://t.co/Zi1fesrJsZ pic.twitter.com/hE7WlAYwUU — Count Binface (@CountBinface) July 26, 2026

Boom.

Binface is literally beating Farage in every opportunity and metric https://t.co/9gdHqOSyhr — Chief Runs-with-Premise (@OhhHeywon) July 27, 2026

READ MORE

The Daily Mail’s attempted gotcha over the price of Andy Burnham’s Manchester-made T-shirts just qualified for the Self-own of the Week Award – 22 favourite takedowns