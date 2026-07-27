Life MAGA notting hill uncategorised

A Maga complained that London was nothing like its portrayal in Notting Hill and these Brits were only too happy to help out

John Plunkett. Updated July 27th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Like us you probably haven’t come across Weronika Rogowska before but it looks like she’s a big fan of Donald Trump and even had her photo taken with him one day, much to their mutual delight.

We mention her because @Rogowskawero isn’t in Mar-a-Lago any more. No, she’s in London, and it’s not a bit like one of favourite films from back in the day, Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in Richard Curtis’s Notting Hill.

And we’re glad she took the time to put her concerns on Twitter – no, really – because it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses, and it was down to these people to say it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2