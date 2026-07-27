A Maga complained that London was nothing like its portrayal in Notting Hill and these Brits were only too happy to help out

Life MAGA notting hill uncategorised

Like us you probably haven’t come across Weronika Rogowska before but it looks like she’s a big fan of Donald Trump and even had her photo taken with him one day, much to their mutual delight.

We mention her because @Rogowskawero isn’t in Mar-a-Lago any more. No, she’s in London, and it’s not a bit like one of favourite films from back in the day, Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in Richard Curtis’s Notting Hill.

London 2026 is nothing like the romantic fantasy of “Notting Hill”.

I barely hear English. The streets belong to people from every continent who have no interest in assimilating — and make it clear they never will. As a blonde woman, the stares are open, predatory, and hostile.… pic.twitter.com/a8hu1XJEh9 — Weronika Rogowska (@Rogowskawero) July 26, 2026

And we’re glad she took the time to put her concerns on Twitter – no, really – because it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses, and it was down to these people to say it best.

1.

White foreigner complaining about London being too ‘foreign’.

This is peak white supremacy. https://t.co/lHaoKz7Dbh — Michelle (@D162Michele) July 27, 2026

2.

The streets of Notting Hill have been the most diverse in London for 70+ years. Ever heard of the Carnival? — funf.studio (@radartabs) July 27, 2026

3.

Woman who expects life to be a Richard Curtis screenplay https://t.co/DgSs6dHdqu — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) July 27, 2026

4.

It's ironic seeing a white Polish foreigner complain that London is too foreign. She must've forgotten the things people like Tommy Robinsonused to say about Poles. They wanted out. pic.twitter.com/DGS3ZdNwmH — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 27, 2026

5.

London never was like the Notting Hill film or the West End that shoppers went to; depending on the era, it was mostly Irish in Kilburn, Jewish in Golders Green, Pakistani in the East End and Hounslow, West indian in Brixton, Arab in NW1, Chinese in Soho, and hundreds of other… — Codie (@GPCody60) July 27, 2026

6.

The irony is that the Polish (your people) have been one of the largest foreign-born communities in London these past few decades. That number has been dropping since Brexit, when there was a racist campaign against Polish people. Poles here know what it’s like being demonised… — X Participant (@X_Participant) July 27, 2026

7.