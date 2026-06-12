People have been sharing the worst baby names they’ve ever heard – 17 deeply unfortunate parenting decisions

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Most parents put a lot of effort into naming their baby, taking care to choose the right one that has a nice meaning and will set them up well for life. However some just seem to choose any old rubbish.

While unfortunate for the poor baby that’s lumbered with a terrible name, it’s amusing for the rest of us. To unearth the worst baby names in existence, TinyHelp2984 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is the worst baby name you’ve ever heard?’

These unlucky babies surely changed their name via Deed Poll when they hit 18…

1.

‘Poddington, a boy my son met on a playground in 2006. Pod is ~23 now. I hope he’s ok.’

-3rdmann

2.

‘Lordborn is pretty high on the list. With siblings Messiah and Sincere.’

-Full-Grass-5525

3.

‘I am responsible for charting down baby names for a living. I keep a list of the worst on my phone. ‘Easily my top bad names from 2025-2026: Brokk, Coyt, Scoot, Breece, Klarity, Luxstin, Leam (pronounced Liam), Lynyrd (like the Skynyrd), Zimmerman (first name)… And the mom who named all four of her babies after the auroras. Borealis, Australis, etc.’

-Ok-Sky3043

4.

‘Martini, my half sister. Not “Martina” but Martini like the drink.’

-ksmpe

5.

‘Spurgeon. One of the Duggar kid’s sons’ names.’

-MotherofGiGi

6.

‘Jizzelle’

-LawnyJ

7.

‘Cousin named her baby Baylian. ‘Like ALIEN. with a B!!! 🙈’

-N00n3n0sm3

8.

‘A kid in my sons class is named Truncks’

-Traditional_Milk_978

9.