People have been sharing the worst baby names they’ve ever heard – 17 deeply unfortunate parenting decisions
Most parents put a lot of effort into naming their baby, taking care to choose the right one that has a nice meaning and will set them up well for life. However some just seem to choose any old rubbish.
While unfortunate for the poor baby that’s lumbered with a terrible name, it’s amusing for the rest of us. To unearth the worst baby names in existence, TinyHelp2984 put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What is the worst baby name you’ve ever heard?’
These unlucky babies surely changed their name via Deed Poll when they hit 18…
1.
‘Poddington, a boy my son met on a playground in 2006. Pod is ~23 now. I hope he’s ok.’
-3rdmann
2.
‘Lordborn is pretty high on the list. With siblings Messiah and Sincere.’
-Full-Grass-5525
3.
‘I am responsible for charting down baby names for a living. I keep a list of the worst on my phone.
‘Easily my top bad names from 2025-2026: Brokk, Coyt, Scoot, Breece, Klarity, Luxstin, Leam (pronounced Liam), Lynyrd (like the Skynyrd), Zimmerman (first name)… And the mom who named all four of her babies after the auroras. Borealis, Australis, etc.’
-Ok-Sky3043
4.
‘Martini, my half sister. Not “Martina” but Martini like the drink.’
-ksmpe
5.
‘Spurgeon. One of the Duggar kid’s sons’ names.’
-MotherofGiGi
6.
‘Jizzelle’
-LawnyJ
7.
‘Cousin named her baby Baylian.
‘Like ALIEN. with a B!!! 🙈’
-N00n3n0sm3
8.
‘A kid in my sons class is named Truncks’
-Traditional_Milk_978
9.
‘Teacher here… either Blue or Miluv (My love)’
-Humble-Confusion9777