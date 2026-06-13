Entertainment FIFA World Cup 2026 football James Corden

This US World Cup pundit calling James Corden a very NSFW insult on live TV was already hilarious, but Thierry Henry’s reaction made it all the better

Michael White. Updated June 13th, 2026

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The 2026 World Cup is in full swing, and day 2 delivered one of the first viral gold moments of the tournament.

On Friday evening, Fox News Sports’ was previewing the match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, hosted by Rebecca Lowe, with punditry from Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and former US footballer Alexi Lalas.

At one point, Lowe showed a promo for James Corden‘s late-night show After Hours, which is airing during the World Cup. In the clip, Corden, decked out in full football kit, does a skit where he stretches out the hamstrings of US player Christian Pulisic.

We all know that Corden isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. So, when Lowe then asked her panel what they thought about Corden’s sketch, Lalas, who played 96 times for the US, didn’t hold back.

At first, it sounded like Lalas said “f**king wanker” in a fake British accent, but it seems he said “full-kit wanker”, meaning a grown man or woman wearing a full football kit in a public place other than a football pitch.

Either way, the clip has gone super viral, with Henry’s shocked reaction of just gaping open-mouthed directly at the camera just adding to the hilarity.

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Source: Twitter/X/AllKindsWeather