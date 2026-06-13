This US World Cup pundit calling James Corden a very NSFW insult on live TV was already hilarious, but Thierry Henry’s reaction made it all the better

Entertainment FIFA World Cup 2026 football James Corden

The 2026 World Cup is in full swing, and day 2 delivered one of the first viral gold moments of the tournament.

On Friday evening, Fox News Sports’ was previewing the match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, hosted by Rebecca Lowe, with punditry from Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and former US footballer Alexi Lalas.

At one point, Lowe showed a promo for James Corden‘s late-night show After Hours, which is airing during the World Cup. In the clip, Corden, decked out in full football kit, does a skit where he stretches out the hamstrings of US player Christian Pulisic.

We all know that Corden isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. So, when Lowe then asked her panel what they thought about Corden’s sketch, Lalas, who played 96 times for the US, didn’t hold back.

Did Alexi Lalas just say “wanker” on national TV 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/grKNlK0n4d — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) June 12, 2026

At first, it sounded like Lalas said “f**king wanker” in a fake British accent, but it seems he said “full-kit wanker”, meaning a grown man or woman wearing a full football kit in a public place other than a football pitch.

Either way, the clip has gone super viral, with Henry’s shocked reaction of just gaping open-mouthed directly at the camera just adding to the hilarity.

1.

Alexi Lalas just called James Corden a “fucking wanker” on live TV and the reactions were incredible. Hero moment for him, IMO. #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/FttfZEZ88Q pic.twitter.com/sH8AdPcnDm — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) June 12, 2026

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POLE POSITION pic.twitter.com/c1otnTRH0T — Kai Kurayomi 👻🔦 | 🔜 GRASPOP 2026 (@KaiKurayomi) June 12, 2026

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Zlatan approves lol pic.twitter.com/aMw57IXqn9 — Garage Gameday Sports (@GamedayGarage) June 12, 2026

4.

This world cup is really going to have to do something special to beat this moment. Alexi Lalas calls James Cordon a fucking wanker on television. And it's live……. pic.twitter.com/KUHzlLCEyx — The Football Tavern (@TavernFootball) June 12, 2026

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Alexi Lalas is on a generational run and we're only 2 days in Yesterday he told Zlatan to his face that Haaland was more historic and big Z almost lost it Today he calls James Cordon a Wanker on live TV I love the World Cup, LFG Team USA!!! https://t.co/sQxzudmhpJ pic.twitter.com/ZiyZQaoYeU — EllioTrades (@elliotrades) June 12, 2026

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Give them UK citizenship immediately https://t.co/ZZAYoSoSE2 — TacticalBrit (@TheTacticalBrit) June 12, 2026

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NOT ON LIVE TV😭😭😭😭 “What do you guys call him? A fucking wanker right?” THIERRY HENRY COULDN’T BELIEVE IT😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WJESHt9Fb8 — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) June 12, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/AllKindsWeather