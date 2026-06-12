Gary Lineker explained to American TV what’s so wrong with Trump’s World Cup and he totally hit the back of the net

Sport gary lineker world cup

We don’t feature quite so much Gary Lineker on these pages since he left the BBC but we can probably expect that to change over the course of the World Cup (which is a good or bad thing, depending on your point of view. We think it’s good).

And we thought this was particularly good, the former Match of the Day man explaining to American breakfast TV precisely what’s wrong with Donald Trump’s World Cup (we know it’s not his World Cup, it’s just that he’s acting like it is).

And he totally nailed it in 27 seconds flat.

“We have never had a World Cup where the host nation is at war with one of the competitors”

-Gary Lineker pic.twitter.com/rORQSB0nL4 — Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) June 11, 2026

And these people said it best.

Look at that woman’s face😂😂😂😂Love you @GaryLineker keep fighting the good fight — Amyali (@Peachy_fyr) June 11, 2026

I think we can safely say that the USA has ruined everyone’s lives for far too long now and I’m not just talking about the football. — Enlightened_Citizen@JohnStuartMill (@JS_Mill_Acolyte) June 11, 2026

Them Yankees looks miserable asf at everything he’s saying 🤣 — Afghan (@Afghan_King_7) June 11, 2026

Not everyone appreciated it, but it only made us like it more.

Lefty Lineker at it again with his idiotic takes. https://t.co/t0RkzmRiHp — Nicholas McKee 👨🏻‍💻 🇮🇱 (@NicholasMcKee) June 12, 2026

Source @hippyygoat