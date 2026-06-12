Sport gary lineker world cup

Gary Lineker explained to American TV what’s so wrong with Trump’s World Cup and he totally hit the back of the net

John Plunkett. Updated June 12th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

We don’t feature quite so much Gary Lineker on these pages since he left the BBC but we can probably expect that to change over the course of the World Cup (which is a good or bad thing, depending on your point of view. We think it’s good).

And we thought this was particularly good, the former Match of the Day man explaining to American breakfast TV precisely what’s wrong with Donald Trump’s World Cup (we know it’s not his World Cup, it’s just that he’s acting like it is).

And he totally nailed it in 27 seconds flat.

And these people said it best.

Not everyone appreciated it, but it only made us like it more.

Source @hippyygoat