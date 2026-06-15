Pete Hegseth said the US had always controlled the Strait of Hormuz and this journalist’s interruption was the very definition of politely devastating

US Pete hegseth

Donald Trump has ‘won’ his war on Iran it’s hard to believe we know that the US might finally have reached some sort of agreement to end the conflict that has cost countless lives and plunged the world into economic turmoil.

Most important of all it might be back to business as normal (ish) for the Strait of Hormuz, through which so much of the world’s oil flows (or would do, anyway).

But despite the chaos of the last four months or so, Trump’s secretary of defence, sorry, war Pete Hegseth was keen to tell all and sundry that the United States had been in control of the Strait of Hormuz all along.

And CBS’s Margaret Brennan interruption was the very definition of politely devastating.

HEGSETH: We have controlled the straits this entire time BRENNAN: You’re negotiating with them to reopen it pic.twitter.com/BEgqpmYBB5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 14, 2026

The war might be over but the truth bombs keep on dropping, right Pete? Pete?

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Dear @SecWar Pete Hegseth, I am really glad all this is on video because otherwise no one would ever believe you are this stupid. https://t.co/RzIX8NKnd9 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 14, 2026

2.

Can someone tell our gas stations please? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 14, 2026

3.

We truly are governed by the dumbest and most disingenuous fucking people in America. https://t.co/oNVfPjzGqB — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) June 14, 2026

4.

Pete Hegseth is embarrassing himself. — (@ChidiNwatu) June 14, 2026

5.

Then why is the Strait of Hormuz closed? Why are gas prices still skyrocketing? I know Pete Hegseth likes getting makeup done, but he should really stop going on TV. https://t.co/2EmhjmTT6u — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) June 14, 2026

6.