US Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth said the US had always controlled the Strait of Hormuz and this journalist’s interruption was the very definition of politely devastating

John Plunkett. Updated June 15th, 2026

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Donald Trump has ‘won’ his war on Iran it’s hard to believe we know that the US might finally have reached some sort of agreement to end the conflict that has cost countless lives and plunged the world into economic turmoil.

Most important of all it might be back to business as normal (ish) for the Strait of Hormuz, through which so much of the world’s oil flows (or would do, anyway).

But despite the chaos of the last four months or so, Trump’s secretary of defence, sorry, war Pete Hegseth was keen to tell all and sundry that the United States had been in control of the Strait of Hormuz all along.

And CBS’s Margaret Brennan interruption was the very definition of politely devastating.

The war might be over but the truth bombs keep on dropping, right Pete? Pete?

And these people surely said it best.

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