You don’t have to like Andy Burnham to love this care home exchange in which he introduces himself as the new PM

Politics Andy burnham

No shortage of policy pledges in Andy Burnham’s nascent premiership so far, but the most striking is surely his pledge to finally sort out social care reform which proved beyond so many of his predecessors.

And it’s with this in mind that we turn to this clip of the PM visiting a care home where he introduced himself as the new PM.

And when we say you don’t have to like Burnham to love this, we really, really mean it.

“What, a new one? They keep changing every five minutes.” A care home resident was shocked to meet the new Prime Minister when he paid a visit. As Andy Burnham introduced himself, he was asked by resident Robert whether he was a local candidate. A smiling Burnham responded that… pic.twitter.com/WSBTakgaN9 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 29, 2026

What a lovely exchange that is.

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This is hilarious. This man asked all the right questions. — Lex Veteris (@LexVeteris) July 29, 2026

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Politics aside this is just objectively funny. https://t.co/dZPwgja6qP — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) July 29, 2026

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This is so ….. lovely. No pomp and ceremony, just a really natural encounter with the public. He is going to be a great PM ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/t6eyib8PO2 — Cllr Shepzy (@tshep42) July 29, 2026

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comedy gold — Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) July 30, 2026

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British sense of hunour is just the best. 😂👍 — The Lion King Fella (@Li0n_KIng_Fella) July 29, 2026

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GB News claimed Andy Burnham refused to take their question and even people who don’t like Burnham enjoyed these responses

Source @Channel4News