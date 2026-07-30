Politics Andy burnham

You don’t have to like Andy Burnham to love this care home exchange in which he introduces himself as the new PM

John Plunkett. Updated July 30th, 2026

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No shortage of policy pledges in Andy Burnham’s nascent premiership so far, but the most striking is surely his pledge to finally sort out social care reform which proved beyond so many of his predecessors.

And it’s with this in mind that we turn to this clip of the PM visiting a care home where he introduced himself as the new PM.

And when we say you don’t have to like Burnham to love this, we really, really mean it.

What a lovely exchange that is.

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GB News claimed Andy Burnham refused to take their question and even people who don’t like Burnham enjoyed these responses

Source @Channel4News