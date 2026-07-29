Richard Hammond got caught speeding and it sent this absolutely savage Frankie Boyle gag wildly viral all over again

Celebrity frankie boyle Richard hammond

You might already have seen that everyone’s least favourite Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond has been fined after he was caught speeding twice in three weeks.

Richard Hammond fined £999 for speeding offences https://t.co/yd1vDmEoZ3 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 28, 2026

We mention it not because we’ve just turned into Heat magazine – now there’s an idea – but because it sent this Frankie Boyle gag from Mock the Week wildly viral on Twitter.

And ‘absolutely savage’ might not do it justice.

Mega oof.

1.

Worst thing to happen to MTW was losing Frankie, probably top 20 jokes are about 80% his. — local bakery raider🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@loafthief) July 28, 2026

2.

I was at the recording of this episode and I can promise you this is nowhere near the most off the reservation thing Boyle said that night https://t.co/zrzw48yBwY — Losurdo’s High Press (@HistMatters2020) July 28, 2026

3.

I believe this Frankie Boyle died in some kind of accident and was replaced like Paul McCartney on a much lower budget. — DuckDuckSpruce (@Duckx2Spruce) July 28, 2026

4.

Probs the most brutal Frankie Boyle one-liner of all time https://t.co/yMdy3DUD9O — Jonesy 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@i_am_the_weenie) July 28, 2026

5.

It was just a joke like on top gear! — Smith (@SmiffyLJ) July 28, 2026

6.

Some of the best jokes I’ve ever heard came from Frankie Boyle’s spell on Mock the Week. https://t.co/4et339rsge — Not Sam Cane (@NotSamCane) July 28, 2026

7.

Frankie’s laugh as he gets to the punchline and his brain processes “fuck I’m actually about to say this on television” 😂 — Royally Stewed (@RoyStew78036358) July 29, 2026

READ MORE

Andrew Tate had a message for supporters outside his secure unit, and got bodied by the Community Note – 17 replies dripping in schadenfreude

H/T @OllieT1997