Celebrity frankie boyle Richard hammond

Richard Hammond got caught speeding and it sent this absolutely savage Frankie Boyle gag wildly viral all over again

Poke Reporter. Updated July 29th, 2026

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You might already have seen that everyone’s least favourite Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond has been fined after he was caught speeding twice in three weeks.

We mention it not because we’ve just turned into Heat magazine – now there’s an idea – but because it sent this Frankie Boyle gag from Mock the Week wildly viral on Twitter.

And ‘absolutely savage’ might not do it justice.

Mega oof.

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