Somebody asked about the ‘most unhinged’ break up excuse people had been given – 22 insane ways to get out of a relationship

Life r/AskReddit relationships

Breaking up is hard to do, as the old song goes, which apparently is why people choose to do it in completely mad ways, rather than just offering an honest ‘this isn’t working for me anymore’.

Over on the AskReddit page, user SinInHerVoice posed this question:

‘Breakup excuses that deserve a public hearing. What’s the most unhinged excuse you’ve been given?’

And lots of people who’d been on the wrong end of a wild reason for being dumped shared their experiences, like these…

1.

‘”You’re amazing and beautiful but my mum doesn’t think you’re right for me.”

His mother had died 4 years earlier.’

–HelloMikkii

2.

‘“I’m breaking up with you because my therapist said I need to date someone who matches my moon phase” is hard to beat.’

–Gary_Dorothy42

3.

‘”I just wish I could take your body and your brain and put her face on you.” Dodged me a bullet.’

–tawnyfritz

4.

‘”You’re just not the same person anymore.” This was 2 months after I nearly died from acute kidney failure and had been in hospital for the whole time.’

–ii_throwayway_ii

5.

‘He broke up with me and when I said ok he panicked. Apparently he planned to pretend to break up with me so I would beg him to stay so he could be Alpha Man in our relationship and I would do whatever he said.’

–bawkbawkslove

6.

‘“My dad hates that you’re going to vote for Obama”.’

–Zanctmao

7.

‘A girl “broke up” with me cause I wasn’t a fan of Ellen DeGeneres. I didn’t dislike the woman as I hardly knew anything about her, I just didn’t find her sense of humour funny is all. And that was enough to not be worth dating apparently.’

–Archasil

8.

‘She didn’t want me to take my psych meds anymore. Basically said I need to stop taking them or she’ll leave. Showed her the door.’

–jammerpammerslammer

9.

‘Ran into their high school sweetheart of theirs at the club. Our happy, stable, safe relationship was suddenly on the line because she found she still had feelings for her ex, who lived FIFTEEN HOURS AWAY and they hadn’t dated for almost four years. I am still experiencing the whiplash today.’

–DMmeNiceButts

10.

‘Not a breakup, but a girl in high-school wouldn’t date me because she said my last name didn’t sound good with her first name.

My wife has the same name as her. She took my last name.’

–foxtrot211

11.

‘They told me that it was over because I was too ugly. At 2am. In a hotel lobby. On Valentine’s Day.’

–coloradomama111

12.

‘“You’re like Liam Hemsworth: You look good, but I’m not attracted to you”.’

–Upstairs_Eggplant_24