US Iran Pete hegseth

This journalist’s takedown of Pete Hegseth was already good but his comically petulant response took it to the next level

John Plunkett. Updated June 15th, 2026

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Time now to turn to the US secretary of defence, sorry, war, Pete Hegseth, who was in no mood for suggestions that American’s munitions capability was facing some kind of crisis following the various overseas excursions that Donald Trump said would totally, definitely not happen under his watch.

So keen was Hegseth to make this point that he literally poured scorn on presenter Margaret Brennan when she dared to suggest otherwise.

Except unfortunately for Pistol Pete, it turned out Brennan had brought the receipts, and Hegseth’s petulant response made it even more satisfying than it already was. Which is to say, a lot.

If you’d rather cut to the chase, hit the 40 second mark, or treat yourself and take a long bath in the entire thing.

It’s the way he picks up his papers and gives them a comedy shuffle like the Two Ronnies’ news update (one for younger readers there) that really gets us.

Let’s hope there was a spare medic on hand to help little Pete lick his wounds and in the meantime over to these people who surely said it best.

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Source @atrupar