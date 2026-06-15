This journalist’s takedown of Pete Hegseth was already good but his comically petulant response took it to the next level

US Iran Pete hegseth

Time now to turn to the US secretary of defence, sorry, war, Pete Hegseth, who was in no mood for suggestions that American’s munitions capability was facing some kind of crisis following the various overseas excursions that Donald Trump said would totally, definitely not happen under his watch.

So keen was Hegseth to make this point that he literally poured scorn on presenter Margaret Brennan when she dared to suggest otherwise.

Except unfortunately for Pistol Pete, it turned out Brennan had brought the receipts, and Hegseth’s petulant response made it even more satisfying than it already was. Which is to say, a lot.

If you’d rather cut to the chase, hit the 40 second mark, or treat yourself and take a long bath in the entire thing.

Hegseth: Nobody makes better or more munitions than the US. Brennan: But there is a crisis with those stockpiles right now. Hegseth: That is a manufactured story that the media wants to peddle. Brennan: You testified under oath that it would take years to rebuild those… pic.twitter.com/i6FpUesKys — Acyn (@Acyn) June 14, 2026

It’s the way he picks up his papers and gives them a comedy shuffle like the Two Ronnies’ news update (one for younger readers there) that really gets us.

Let’s hope there was a spare medic on hand to help little Pete lick his wounds and in the meantime over to these people who surely said it best.

1.

The Secretary lies.

Gets caught.

Look like an idiot.

Protests too much.

Rinse and Repeat. https://t.co/a0hNatvbeP — Joe Scarborough (@ScarboroughNow) June 14, 2026

2.

Who are you going to believe, me yesterday or me today? Trick question, you’ll believe what I say tomorrow. https://t.co/GVn72fFzdI — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) June 14, 2026

3.

How dare they quote his own words!!! https://t.co/BpaEq7HSGk — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 14, 2026

4.

“You don’t have to tell me what I said because I’m going to lie and contradict it anyways.” — hemi (@hemipolitics) June 14, 2026

5.

They tell so many lies that they can’t keep any of them straight. Has to be exhausting. — thirty313 (@thirty313) June 14, 2026

6.

The problem with lying constantly is that you can’t keep all of your stories straight. https://t.co/URsrmZt9Nd — Al Cappuccino…☕️🇮🇹 (@AlCappuccinoIT) June 14, 2026

6.

“You don’t have to read back my lies. I know what I said”. 😂 — Steven Huffman (@Poeslawisalive) June 14, 2026

7.

He lies so much that he has no idea what he says to anyone. Kegsbreath is a fucking hack. — thirty313 (@thirty313) June 14, 2026

8.

Consistency in not his forte. Showing off muscles is. That doesn’t win wars. Maybe battles against already degraded opponents or bought off forces or sanctioned country. But wars??? No. https://t.co/w1VtvsyRKw — Lt Gen DP Pandey (@LtGenDPPandey) June 14, 2026

9.

This whole interview, complete clownery. His warrior ethos style speech is ridiculous, it’s the fox entertainment news host in him. — Claire🤍 (@SaintLaurant) June 14, 2026

10.

11.

Everybody who voted for this administration should be shamed forever — HIS EXCELLENCY (@RAREPALACE) June 14, 2026

Source @atrupar