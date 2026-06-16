An American said countries he’s never heard of shouldn’t be allowed in the World Cup and was owned all the way back to first grade

US world cup

As no-one anywhere will need reminding, the World Cup has kicked off in the United States (and Mexico and Canada) in some style, with no shortage of eye-opening results including tiny Cape Verde’s stunning 0-0 draw with Spain (so much more exciting than that looks written down, honest).

It’s one consequence of a 48-team World Cup – rather than the more traditional 32 – is that there are lots of smaller nations taking part, including Curacao

(population 185,500) and Cape Verde (population 529,672).

But not everyone’s impressed. Specifically, this New Yorker is definitely not impressed.

Shouldn’t one of the requirements for a country to qualify to play in the World Cup that it be a country that people have heard of? — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) June 14, 2026

And we’re glad he took the time to tweet because it prompted no end of most entertaining and supremely satisfying replies.

1.

“Sorry, you can’t play in the World Cup because Mark was crap at geography at school.” https://t.co/ICdnFRYpJS — Matt Leslie (@mattleslie74) June 15, 2026

2.

Surely an entire country can not be penalized because of your personal ignorance. pic.twitter.com/8S1R9tHsez — Dan Jackson (@thatVEXEDguy) June 14, 2026

3.

By “people” you mean ignorant Americans? Unfortunately that would mean half of the countries wouldn’t qualify. https://t.co/8N8iXMil4H — Jessie Bahrey🌻🇨🇦🇭🇷🇺🇦 (@JessieBahrey) June 15, 2026

4.

Shouldn’t one of the requirements for being a journalist be that you aren’t massively fucking ignorant of the world around you? — Dane Rauschenberg (@SeeDaneRun) June 15, 2026

5.

I checked the list of World Cup qualification requirements and your personal lack of geography skills didn’t factor in — Eric Walker 🪊 (@saltyposaune) June 15, 2026

6.

People outside the US actually study geography in school, Mark — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) June 15, 2026

7.

Nothing could’ve prepared me for the fact that this is a baseball fan. What do you mean you’ve never heard of *Curacao* https://t.co/ZzvfBBolR5 — Kalon Fullerton (@cowlonfull) June 14, 2026

8.