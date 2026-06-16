US world cup

An American said countries he’s never heard of shouldn’t be allowed in the World Cup and was owned all the way back to first grade

John Plunkett. Updated June 16th, 2026

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As no-one anywhere will need reminding, the World Cup has kicked off in the United States (and Mexico and Canada) in some style, with no shortage of eye-opening results including tiny Cape Verde’s stunning 0-0 draw with Spain (so much more exciting than that looks written down, honest).

It’s one consequence of a 48-team World Cup – rather than the more traditional 32 – is that there are lots of smaller nations taking part, including Curacao
(population 185,500) and Cape Verde (population 529,672).

But not everyone’s impressed. Specifically, this New Yorker is definitely not impressed.

And we’re glad he took the time to tweet because it prompted no end of most entertaining and supremely satisfying replies.

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