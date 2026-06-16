US eric trump

Eric Trump said he wanted to keep his kids ‘humble and grounded’ and the internet dropped its bacon sandwich

John Plunkett. Updated June 16th, 2026

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We try not to think of Eric Trump too often and, as you might imagine, it really is no challenge at all.

But just occasionally Donald Trump’s second son leaves us no choice, and this was one of those occasions after the, er, president of the Trump Association shared an image of his kids watching that White House fisticuffs nonsense the other night.

We wish it wasn’t real life, little Eric, but there you go. And it was the line about keeping his children ‘humble and grounded’ which really stuck in people’s throat. And these responses surely said it best.

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And also …

Source @EricTrump