Eric Trump said he wanted to keep his kids ‘humble and grounded’ and the internet dropped its bacon sandwich

US eric trump

We try not to think of Eric Trump too often and, as you might imagine, it really is no challenge at all.

But just occasionally Donald Trump’s second son leaves us no choice, and this was one of those occasions after the, er, president of the Trump Association shared an image of his kids watching that White House fisticuffs nonsense the other night.

By far my biggest challenge as a father will be keeping these two humble and grounded. This is NOT real life… but what a view! pic.twitter.com/RjwDcxo0JL — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 15, 2026

We wish it wasn’t real life, little Eric, but there you go. And it was the line about keeping his children ‘humble and grounded’ which really stuck in people’s throat. And these responses surely said it best.

1.

Ah yes because whenever anyone thinks of a Trump they immediately think “humbled and grounded” https://t.co/EPBVuHaWfo — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) June 15, 2026

2.

humble and grounded. Two traits your family is completely devoid of 😭😭 — jaqùe (@mr_fanksgiving) June 15, 2026

3.

My biggest challenge as a mother was having to explain to my kids how a man who openly bragged about sexually assaulting women was elected president. https://t.co/TSMTSMbNRU — Jen (@JenResistedAGN) June 15, 2026

4.

Biggest challenge as a grifter is trying to minimize being exposed for who you really are. — Mason (@masonisonx) June 15, 2026

5.

I'm pretty sure your biggest challenge as a father will be trying to get these two to visit you in prison https://t.co/yQGrbSNJA1 — Chrome Barracuda 🇺🇦🇪🇺🎄 (@ChromeBarracuda) June 15, 2026

6.

You're not even humble and grounded. Your children will grow up entitled and when they don't get their way, they will play victim. Just like your entire family does. We already see what the next generation of Trumps will be like. Thieves and grifters for parents. Sad. They don't… — Fookin Chookay 🎗️🇺🇸🦅🇳🇴🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈🌊🇺🇦🇬🇱 (@slayergoddess69) June 15, 2026

7.

Ah yes. The Trump family. Very famous for being humble and grounded. Fuck outta here. https://t.co/RX11AeMm7r — Comrade Misty is Putin’s Buddy (@SarcasmStardust) June 15, 2026

8.

A majority of Americans are having a hard time feeding their children let alone being able to afford a PPV fight on TV from the White House. Even our tax dollars paid for this event yet US citizens weren’t allowed to watch. 🤦🏽‍♀️ So, do you really think we care about your… — Zade Smith (@ZadeSmith4) June 15, 2026

9.

“This is NOT real life” is probably the most accurate thing anyone in that family has ever posted. And to be fair, keeping them grounded probably is hard when the whole family keeps confusing public office with a luxury box. — Terra 🌍 ☮️ ✌️ (@Iget2bme72) June 15, 2026

And also …

Unlucky lad https://t.co/GTmKhL8Wxi — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 15, 2026

Source @EricTrump