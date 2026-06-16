John Cleese fell for some blatant disinformation about Muslims calling for a ban on bacon, and the internet absolutely cooked him

Politics Islamophobia John Cleese

It’s almost painful to say this, but John Cleese has lost the plot.

The past few years have been a sad time for his fans, as they’ve watched him slide further and further into the realms of racist Great Aunt Doris who thinks AI videos are real, and believes that posting ‘I do not give permission for Facebook to use my data’ is a useful safety precaution.

Famously sceptical of organised religion, the comedian has always been rightly critical of hypocritical stances held by the over-zealous of the religious community.

He now, however, seems to reserve his criticism for Islam, falling into support for influencers like Tommy Robinson, who push an Islamophobic agenda as part of a huge grift.

Did he stab someone ? https://t.co/ZuS0Drr2Rc — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 14, 2026

This obsession has seen him jump two-footed into right-wing dog-whistling and knee-jerk reactions without thinking things through.

What about a ban on beheading ? https://t.co/p98pCXEBgB — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 12, 2026

It should come as a surprise to nobody apart from Mr Cleese that beheading, like any other murder, is already illegal.

He recently waded into the discussion around this particularly unconvincing piece of anti-Muslim BS.

Muslims in the UK are calling for a BAN of people eating Bacon in public during Praying hours. They argue that seeing people eating Bacon is untidy to their faith. What's your message to them? pic.twitter.com/7G7iybD5Yu — Hope X (@Xmusknewsx) June 12, 2026

Instead of checking for a credible source – which doesn’t exist, because it’s nonsense – he amplified the lie.

Respect is not a one-way street https://t.co/RZreXBSkCw — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 13, 2026

For the avoidance of doubt, Muslims haven’t called for bacon to be banned – or for dogs to be banned, which is another recurring theme of the grift.

We don't care what you eat. https://t.co/1sqL8PaK3Z — Àdnanô (@iAdnano) June 13, 2026

The eye rolls were visible from space, alongside the great sense of disappointment in the downfall of a former comedy hero.

1.

Imagine thinking this was real – embarrassing — Dom Joly (@domjoly) June 14, 2026

2.

It’s truly amazing how such an intelligent and well educated person can fall for this nonsense. https://t.co/n1fcozzLTC — Ausländer (@AHomossani) June 14, 2026

3.

This post is brought to you by The Ministry of Silly Talks, The Dishonourable Shadow of his Former Self John Cleese. https://t.co/SkprPUW1mx — Cagot (@MikeCalag) June 14, 2026

4.

Why can I find no credible reporting on this. Almost like it's completely made up.

What the fuck happened to you? You used to criticize organized religion. Now you specifically target Muslims and often with misinformation. You're no better than Tommy Robinson at this point. https://t.co/WGgXIS5A1j — Michael Mahoney (@MikeTheNavyGuy1) June 13, 2026

5.

Elon Musk boosts these liars unfettered, but I’m supposed to respect him because he’s rich? https://t.co/wT7xAAkkTl — Abdul Qadir 🕌🇵🇸 (@Abdul_Q_86) June 13, 2026

6.

Good in some ways that John Cleese stopped bothering to be funny several decades before he turned into an embarrassing fascist grandad. Doesn't feel like we really lost anything with this one does it https://t.co/1nihhZ9T9S — RopesToInfinity (@RopesToInfinity) June 14, 2026

7.

Oh, look… @JohnCleese spreading and amplifying more misinformation. Who would have thought it? 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/LaZ1tGp50U — Steven Wilson (@swilsonnews) June 13, 2026

8.

You really have fallen down the rabbit hole @JohnCleese https://t.co/r5ZGroFQa1 — StefNotSteph (@OffAirStef) June 15, 2026

9.

Very true… Islamophobes like you demonstrate no respect for Muslim people when you repeat fabricated nonsense! https://t.co/0LEQeP1ss2 — Eloise… dynamite with a laser beam! (@WorldWearyWoman) June 14, 2026

10.

Easily fooled in your sunset years Mr Cleese.. what happened to you.? — I Against I (@Shabs_lfc) June 13, 2026

11.

Oi, Grandad Cleese! You've wandered into the Dead Parrot sketch again. This "ban bacon in public" bollocks is as real as the Norwegian Blue….stone dead, nailed to its perch, pining for the fjords of fake news. We loved you nailing the Argument Clinic and Silly Walks. Now… — Blended Perspective (@harper_dyl66271) June 13, 2026

12.

Come on John, time to give the phone back to the carer. You are too elderly and so very VERY confused to be tweeting. — Charlie Says… (@CobboldMassive) June 13, 2026

13.

Genuinely can’t decide if his account has been taken over or he’s got dementia or he’s just a stupid cunt. 🤦‍♀️ — Sarah (@kokeshimum) June 13, 2026

14.

It's sad to see a comedy hero become a rage farmer.

Please lighten up; be funny, and stop spreading lies designed to monetise hate and division. — MsBee Join a Union 🇵🇸 Free Palestine (@ihaterocket) June 14, 2026

15.

John, this story has been debunked a thousand times. — John Moore (@MooreintheAM) June 13, 2026

We’ll just leave this here.

Do you automatically believe everything you see on this platform?

Can I interest you in a bridge? — Mickey Boy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@VinasVeritas) June 14, 2026

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