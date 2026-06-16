Politics Islamophobia John Cleese

John Cleese fell for some blatant disinformation about Muslims calling for a ban on bacon, and the internet absolutely cooked him

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 16th, 2026

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It’s almost painful to say this, but John Cleese has lost the plot.

The past few years have been a sad time for his fans, as they’ve watched him slide further and further into the realms of racist Great Aunt Doris who thinks AI videos are real, and believes that posting ‘I do not give permission for Facebook to use my data’ is a useful safety precaution.

Famously sceptical of organised religion, the comedian has always been rightly critical of hypocritical stances held by the over-zealous of the religious community.

He now, however, seems to reserve his criticism for Islam, falling into support for influencers like Tommy Robinson, who push an Islamophobic agenda as part of a huge grift.

This obsession has seen him jump two-footed into right-wing dog-whistling and knee-jerk reactions without thinking things through.

It should come as a surprise to nobody apart from Mr Cleese that beheading, like any other murder, is already illegal.

He recently waded into the discussion around this particularly unconvincing piece of anti-Muslim BS.

Instead of checking for a credible source – which doesn’t exist, because it’s nonsense – he amplified the lie.

For the avoidance of doubt, Muslims haven’t called for bacon to be banned – or for dogs to be banned, which is another recurring theme of the grift.

The eye rolls were visible from space, alongside the great sense of disappointment in the downfall of a former comedy hero.

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We’ll just leave this here.

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