Politics Keir Starmer Sarah pochin

Sarah Pochin thought she had a Keir Starmer ‘gotcha’ only for it to blow up in her face to humiliating effect

John Plunkett. Updated June 16th, 2026

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To the House of Commons now, where Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin – you remember – was no doubt super excited to turn up with this Keir Starmer ‘gotcha’ question stuffed under her armpit.

Except it turned out it wasn’t quite the slam dunk she thought it was. Quite the opposite, in fact, and if this sort of thing happened to us we wouldn’t ask another question in forever (some hope, alas).

Can smell the second hand embarrassment from here.

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In three words.

Source @Haggis_UK