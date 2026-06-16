Sarah Pochin thought she had a Keir Starmer ‘gotcha’ only for it to blow up in her face to humiliating effect

Politics Keir Starmer Sarah pochin

To the House of Commons now, where Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin – you remember – was no doubt super excited to turn up with this Keir Starmer ‘gotcha’ question stuffed under her armpit.

Except it turned out it wasn’t quite the slam dunk she thought it was. Quite the opposite, in fact, and if this sort of thing happened to us we wouldn’t ask another question in forever (some hope, alas).

Sarah Pochin(Reform MP): I’ve been told from a reliable source 🤣 that the PM has never visited our Special Forces HQ Luke Pollard: We don’t comment on Special Forces… She’s looking for a gotcha question…. she should think carefully about asking questions like that again. pic.twitter.com/iPv00y9kmV — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 15, 2026

Can smell the second hand embarrassment from here.

1.

Pochin owned again in the Commons – shows how politically illiterate she actually is https://t.co/SNIRbP6fI5 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 15, 2026

2.

@reformparty_uk MPs behave like schoolchildren in Parliament….even in relation to matters of national security….. could never be a trustworthy Opposition let alone form a government responsible for the defence of the UK 🇬🇧 — kieron murphy (@kieronmurphy5) June 15, 2026

3.

Salient that @LukePollard mentioned the UK’s ballistic submarines – as useful idiot Pochin is as thick as one of their doors…. On a more serious note, posing this question in the House is in itself close to breaching national security protocols. https://t.co/MzeHVKjdSe — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) June 15, 2026

4.4

She’s such a pompous sour-faced stupid old trout. — MD. European. 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@surfdoctor) June 15, 2026

5.

Given Hansard is searchable now, a quick check to see what other PMs were reported to have visited Hereford or wherever would have shown her that its never commented on. Doesnt she have a researcher? — IrishmanAboard (@IrishmanAboard) June 15, 2026

6.

Dreadful ignorance from Pochin shows what a danger ReformUK would be to the security of the Country and our forces https://t.co/stHsFE7jkL — ABerry 🇬🇧🌹 (@LabourBerry) June 15, 2026

7.

Poor woman isn’t very bright, as well as being vile in her views. — @johnandi#FBPE#GTTO#LetsTryUBI#FollowBackFriday (@johnandi) June 15, 2026

8.

Fucking brilliant. This is all Reform are, clueless morons trying to make viral moments who get embarrassed for being incompetent beyond all belief — Xmus Waxon Flaxon Jaxon 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 (@chairmanMAO_92) June 15, 2026

9.

That’s her put back in her box. — Jonquil. (@JonquilLucy) June 15, 2026

In three words.

Source @Haggis_UK