A visitor from New York was left unutterably befuddled by a British plug socket – and these (mostly) polite Brits were only too happy to help

US Britain

Like a well that reaches all the way to the other side of the world, the transatlantic cultural divide between the UK and the US is the gift that will forever keep on giving.

In today’s episode it’s the turn of plugs. Well, sockets to be strictly accurate, and we’re all about accuracy on this side of the Atlantic, right?

It’s someone who calls themselves @hellspatisserie and they appear to be from New York and, well, they are in need of a little bit of help.

what do you expect me to do with this pic.twitter.com/2MBcT3scki — (@hellspatisserie) June 14, 2026

And these Brits were only too happy to help.

1.

probably like plug stuff into it id imagine #bestplugsintheworld — Jammbo TF2 (@JammboTF2) June 14, 2026

2.

Be very careful, our one thing the entire nation will agree upon in unison is our beloved plugs. — Jesco Express (@Mousepa96599122) June 14, 2026

3.

the British plug brutally and completely mogs all other types of socket across the world and there isn’t a close second https://t.co/qBIJDwwDjI — /// /// ✇ (@Vaporwave_07) June 14, 2026

4.

genuinely the one thing I’m patriotic about — riley (@reverie08_) June 15, 2026

5.

You applaud the engineering genius that created the best electrical outlet in the world. — ‘Sir’ David Kirkwood MSc MIET MSP (@dakppc) June 16, 2026

6.

this looks absolutely insane from an outside perspective you just took a picture of a plug and asked what it’s there for I’m crying — Fre (@Frefdtre) June 14, 2026

7.