US Britain

A visitor from New York was left unutterably befuddled by a British plug socket – and these (mostly) polite Brits were only too happy to help

Poke Reporter. Updated June 17th, 2026

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Like a well that reaches all the way to the other side of the world, the transatlantic cultural divide between the UK and the US is the gift that will forever keep on giving.

In today’s episode it’s the turn of plugs. Well, sockets to be strictly accurate, and we’re all about accuracy on this side of the Atlantic, right?

It’s someone who calls themselves @hellspatisserie and they appear to be from New York and, well, they are in need of a little bit of help.

And these Brits were only too happy to help.

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