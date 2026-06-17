An American claimed Europeans can’t ‘comprehend’ the choice of beers they sell in the US and was roasted under the table in the replies

US beer europe food and drink

There’s a lot of USA vs. Europe content on Twitter right now, no doubt sparked by the World Cup tournament and the influx of European fans into the USA at the moment.

It’s an entertaining rivalry and one which often results in the Americans coming of second best.

In the latest attempt to wind up Europeans, American Twitter user Sean J. McGullon has been boasting about the choice of beer that’s available in US shops.

Here’s the Tweet, which was added to that of another American’s post crowing about their wonderful cheese options. Ah yes. That famously delicious American cheese.

the European mind can’t also comprehend the vast selection of Ales and Lagers. This is just one shelf dedicated to local beer. I can get beer from the UK, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Brazil, etc in the same shop. https://t.co/0qw1Grrz5t pic.twitter.com/fdEeWgNKyI — Sean J. McGullon (@MeatGuyJ) June 15, 2026

It’s fair to say that Europeans weren’t at all impressed.

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This is one of the two beer fridges in my local shop…

pic.twitter.com/ssiSR8Ocxq — ProEv ⚪ (@CooperPro_) June 15, 2026

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The European mind cannot comprehend UK, Belgian, German, Polish or Irish beer — Mr Bastardos (@Ken_Stonger) June 15, 2026

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I’m an expert on beer, no one knows more about beer than me, make beer great again pic.twitter.com/Sejfn6AMXK — Carlos Danger (@lamont1940) June 15, 2026

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That’s every corner shop in the UK lol — fcfsports (@fcfsports1) June 15, 2026

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Looks like the average corner shop over here, except your missing skol super strength and special brew for the proper drinkers among us — Kevin ‘ya filthy animal’ McCallister KC U+1D54F (@EX31Kev) June 15, 2026

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Europeans can’t comprehend the beers you’ve imported from Europe ? https://t.co/ph1N3EWyNe — jan (@smerkinkones) June 15, 2026

8.

That literally is just your average shelf of a uk supermarket. https://t.co/c3Hn6rWDcU — The Eggman (@TheCartoonLoon) June 16, 2026

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