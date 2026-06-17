US beer europe food and drink

An American claimed Europeans can’t ‘comprehend’ the choice of beers they sell in the US and was roasted under the table in the replies

David Harris. Updated June 17th, 2026

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There’s a lot of USA vs. Europe content on Twitter right now, no doubt sparked by the World Cup tournament and the influx of European fans into the USA at the moment.

It’s an entertaining rivalry and one which often results in the Americans coming of second best.

In the latest attempt to wind up Europeans, American Twitter user Sean J. McGullon has been boasting about the choice of beer that’s available in US shops.

Here’s the Tweet, which was added to that of another American’s post crowing about their wonderful cheese options. Ah yes. That famously delicious American cheese.

It’s fair to say that Europeans weren’t at all impressed.

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