People reckon Giorgia Meloni tore Donald Trump a new one in this G7 exchange and whatever she was saying it makes for a supremely entertaining and eye-opening watch

Politics donald trump g7 Giorgia Meloni

No shortage of things to write about from the latest G7 summit, most of them of course involving Donald Trump (who else?)

And this might be our favourite, an exchange filmed from afar(ish) between Trump and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Now it’s a little far away to hear what they are saying but that didn’t stop people filling in the blanks. And it only takes a quick glance to work out what direction their interpretations took.

But it’s worth so much more than a quick glance, a 21-second silent movie that might very well be the most entertaining (and satisfying) thing you watch today.

Whatever she told him, she TOLD HIM!

And these people said it best.

1.

You can even be the most powerful man in the world, but when a 5’4” Italian woman raises her little finger and gestures like that, you definitely have to listen to her 🤣 Giorgia Meloni epic with Donald Trump 🇮🇹🤌🇺🇸 https://t.co/LvBSIlmvHg — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) June 16, 2026

2.

She is prime minister of one of the most misogynist countries of Europe. I don't think a woman in that position is easily intimidated by any man. https://t.co/z4mvLBpSv5 — Kraut (@The_Davos_Man) June 17, 2026

3.

The hand gestures are better than subtitles. https://t.co/ByBOFtHVQT — Yet another commodity guy (@tleilax___) June 16, 2026

4.

Watch as 5’2” Giorgia Meloni — Italy’s Prime Minister — puts Donald Trump in his place. pic.twitter.com/GJ014aOSU0 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 17, 2026

5.

Every guy knows what Trump's body language means at the end here pic.twitter.com/tHYsRQdMoM — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) June 16, 2026

6.

He has no idea what she said. — Primrose Lane (@ridiculoustimes) June 16, 2026

7.

"Do not cut the Spaghetti, Donald." — Soft Targets (@weicheziele) June 16, 2026

8.

If you don't enjoy a bollocking mate, don't piss off the Italian PM. — Samantha J P MacKenzie (@CreativSam2) June 17, 2026

9.

Source @yuritotsubasa37