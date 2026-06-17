Politics donald trump g7 Giorgia Meloni

People reckon Giorgia Meloni tore Donald Trump a new one in this G7 exchange and whatever she was saying it makes for a supremely entertaining and eye-opening watch

John Plunkett. Updated June 17th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

No shortage of things to write about from the latest G7 summit, most of them of course involving Donald Trump (who else?)

And this might be our favourite, an exchange filmed from afar(ish) between Trump and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Now it’s a little far away to hear what they are saying but that didn’t stop people filling in the blanks. And it only takes a quick glance to work out what direction their interpretations took.

But it’s worth so much more than a quick glance, a 21-second silent movie that might very well be the most entertaining (and satisfying) thing you watch today.

Whatever she told him, she TOLD HIM!

And these people said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Source @yuritotsubasa37