You surely won’t see a more excited football fan at the World Cup and if we had just 10% of this guy’s enthusiasm we’d be set for life

Sport Japan world cup

Time to return to the World Cup which has been reassuringly Trump-free so far and all the better for it, obviously.

And no-one’s enjoying it more than this particular fan whose TV interview just went wildly viral for reasons which will surely become obvious. See if you can spot who he’s supporting.

If we had just 10% of that guy’s enthusiasm we’d be set for life. And here are just a few of the many comments he prompted.

1.

This will go down as the greatest 2026 World Cup interview pic.twitter.com/Q4Q2sByw9W — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) June 16, 2026

2.

I was legit waiting for him to switch and speak perfect english halfway — Teejay (@TeejayMcFly) June 16, 2026

3.

Man they found a japanese Borat. Love him. — Merlin ‍♂️ (@MerlinB_FX) June 16, 2026

4.

before you make fun of him, remember his English is better than your Japanese — Brit Ian (@dearbrit_ian) June 16, 2026

5.

Japanese people are some of the nicest and most respectful people I've ever met. — Langwulf (@mrlangwulf) June 16, 2026

6.

Bro speaks the internationally understood language of fandom. Love the bleeping energy. Brilliant. — Michael Ciabocchi (@POKE601416) June 16, 2026

7.

Japanese people are the best https://t.co/sLgOpHQVXf — Renata Barreto (@renatajbarreto) June 16, 2026

And finally …

He is apparently Hirochika Nakakuki, a news anchor for the evening local news at Kitanihon Broadcasting, a Nippon TV affiliate station in Japan.https://t.co/HZk7TUOdBb pic.twitter.com/FjBukiCbtm — (@Mak0Nakamura) June 15, 2026

Source @BrandonToddFOX4