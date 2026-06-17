Sport Japan world cup

You surely won’t see a more excited football fan at the World Cup and if we had just 10% of this guy’s enthusiasm we’d be set for life

John Plunkett. Updated June 17th, 2026

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Time to return to the World Cup which has been reassuringly Trump-free so far and all the better for it, obviously.

And no-one’s enjoying it more than this particular fan whose TV interview just went wildly viral for reasons which will surely become obvious. See if you can spot who he’s supporting.

If we had just 10% of that guy’s enthusiasm we’d be set for life. And here are just a few of the many comments he prompted.

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And finally …

Source @BrandonToddFOX4