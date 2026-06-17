You surely won’t see a more excited football fan at the World Cup and if we had just 10% of this guy’s enthusiasm we’d be set for life
Time to return to the World Cup which has been reassuringly Trump-free so far and all the better for it, obviously.
And no-one’s enjoying it more than this particular fan whose TV interview just went wildly viral for reasons which will surely become obvious. See if you can spot who he’s supporting.
I think @TisiaMuzinga found the Most. Excited. Fan! @FOX4 @GoodDayFox4 pic.twitter.com/Gj8ENqgvEf
— Brandon Todd (@BrandonToddFOX4) June 14, 2026
If we had just 10% of that guy’s enthusiasm we’d be set for life. And here are just a few of the many comments he prompted.
1.
This will go down as the greatest 2026 World Cup interview pic.twitter.com/Q4Q2sByw9W
— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) June 16, 2026
2.
I was legit waiting for him to switch and speak perfect english halfway
— Teejay (@TeejayMcFly) June 16, 2026
3.
Man they found a japanese Borat. Love him.
— Merlin ♂️ (@MerlinB_FX) June 16, 2026
4.
before you make fun of him, remember his English is better than your Japanese
— Brit Ian (@dearbrit_ian) June 16, 2026
5.
Japanese people are some of the nicest and most respectful people I've ever met.
— Langwulf (@mrlangwulf) June 16, 2026
6.
Bro speaks the internationally understood language of fandom. Love the bleeping energy. Brilliant.
— Michael Ciabocchi (@POKE601416) June 16, 2026
7.
Japanese people are the best https://t.co/sLgOpHQVXf
— Renata Barreto (@renatajbarreto) June 16, 2026
And finally …
He is apparently Hirochika Nakakuki, a news anchor for the evening local news at Kitanihon Broadcasting, a Nippon TV affiliate station in Japan.https://t.co/HZk7TUOdBb pic.twitter.com/FjBukiCbtm
— (@Mak0Nakamura) June 15, 2026
Source @BrandonToddFOX4