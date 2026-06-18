Donald Trump signed his Iran war deal in Versailles and it was a glorious self-own from history lost on no-one (except him, obviously)

US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump’s war on Iran is finally over (at the time of writing) after the American president signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding at the Palace of Versailles.

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed the MoU ending Iran war at Versailles Palace in France. pic.twitter.com/JgMJdIGC4a — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 18, 2026

Trump put pen to paper after the G7 summit, declaring a ‘major win’ for the United States although Iran naturally begged to differ, describing the agreement as a ‘record of US failure’. You be the judge!

🚨 AWESOME! President Trump signed the Iran peace deal IN VERSAILLES, France TRUMP, before boarding the motorcade: "It's SIGNED — it's signed in Versailles! I just signed it!" 🔥🇺🇸🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/sJ3ysIv1qK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 17, 2026

But the reason we mention it, apart from to keep you bang up to date with world news, obviously, was the fact that it was signed at the Palace of Versailles, interpreted by many people as a glorious own from history lost on no-one (except him, obviously).

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Trump signs the US capitulation to Iran at the Palace of Versailles in France History may not repeat, but it definitely rhymes. pic.twitter.com/0tjOuRP5Df — The Gulag (@WelcomeTheGulag) June 18, 2026

2.

🤣🇺🇸🇮🇷 Trump signed his defeat at Versailles in the same Hall of Mirrors where Germany signed its humiliating surrender in 1919… https://t.co/mkPlPwAiwR — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinkle) June 18, 2026

3.

This moronic account doesn't understand the irony of a losing participant signing a surrender in Versailles https://t.co/iTUGeldf0g — Druze Saher (@DruzeSaher32) June 17, 2026

4.

He signed it in Versailles… I am not sure he understands the optics of that. https://t.co/bEWoudfaCO — Carolina Lion (@CarolinaLion2) June 18, 2026

5.

I honestly thought the signing at Versailles was a troll comment someone made after seeing the terms. https://t.co/zTb3VMGFje — Preston Stewart (@prestonstew_) June 17, 2026

6.

Unreal: the symbolism of Trump signing a surrender agreement at Versailles in which the US agrees to pay massive reparations is just too perfect. I wouldn't be surprised if Macron weaponized Trump's complete ignorance of history and told him something like: "Mr. President,… https://t.co/1HpMrYV66B — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) June 18, 2026

7.

He literally signed the surrender at Versailles like the Germans after they lost a war??? You can usually count on Trump to at least be clever about staging. https://t.co/tf3as3dc6b — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 18, 2026

8.

Thankfully no treaty signed at Versailles has ever created further problems. https://t.co/6PNYeLOs6G — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) June 18, 2026

But surely no-one put it better than this.

a mentally disabled aristocrat has lost a pointless war which resulted in a humiliating treaty at Versailles https://t.co/3pIxHqpRkL — Bhangbhangduc (@bhangbhangducx) June 18, 2026

No more questions, your honour!

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People reckon Giorgia Meloni tore Donald Trump a new one in this G7 exchange and whatever she was saying it makes for a supremely entertaining and eye-opening watch