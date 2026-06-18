US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump signed his Iran war deal in Versailles and it was a glorious self-own from history lost on no-one (except him, obviously)

John Plunkett. Updated June 18th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s war on Iran is finally over (at the time of writing) after the American president signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding at the Palace of Versailles.

Trump put pen to paper after the G7 summit, declaring a ‘major win’ for the United States although Iran naturally begged to differ, describing the agreement as a ‘record of US failure’. You be the judge!

But the reason we mention it, apart from to keep you bang up to date with world news, obviously, was the fact that it was signed at the Palace of Versailles, interpreted by many people as a glorious own from history lost on no-one (except him, obviously).

And these people surely said it best.

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But surely no-one put it better than this.

No more questions, your honour!

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People reckon Giorgia Meloni tore Donald Trump a new one in this G7 exchange and whatever she was saying it makes for a supremely entertaining and eye-opening watch