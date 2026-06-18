US donald trump Marco rubio

Donald Trump started wanging on about how Iran having missiles is a good thing and we can only hope it was as physically painful for Marco Rubio as his face suggested

John Plunkett. Updated June 18th, 2026

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Donald Trump has finally brought his war on Iran to an end (at the time of writing) and while it’s difficult to identify any winners in this sorry affair, there was definitely one loser.

Yes, we’re looking at you, Mr President.

But that didn’t stop Trump going on and on – and on – about whatever the hell he thinks it is that he’s achieved in the Middle East, and that apparently includes how important it is that Iran should be allowed to have missiles of its own.

And it prompted an especially spectacular stream of unconsciousness from the American president and we can only hope that his Secretary of State Marco Rubio found it as physically painful to listen to as his face suggested.

And these people surely said it best.

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