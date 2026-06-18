Donald Trump started wanging on about how Iran having missiles is a good thing and we can only hope it was as physically painful for Marco Rubio as his face suggested

US donald trump Marco rubio

Donald Trump has finally brought his war on Iran to an end (at the time of writing) and while it’s difficult to identify any winners in this sorry affair, there was definitely one loser.

Yes, we’re looking at you, Mr President.

But that didn’t stop Trump going on and on – and on – about whatever the hell he thinks it is that he’s achieved in the Middle East, and that apparently includes how important it is that Iran should be allowed to have missiles of its own.

And it prompted an especially spectacular stream of unconsciousness from the American president and we can only hope that his Secretary of State Marco Rubio found it as physically painful to listen to as his face suggested.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Holy shit, this babbling buffoon is rambling through a speech saying he didn’t want to cause another “Great Depression” while Marco Rubio can’t stop shifting nervously Complete mental case. pic.twitter.com/lI0KqCPDzO — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 17, 2026

2.

We all saw it. pic.twitter.com/nhrvTO76w2 — נועה מגיד | Noa magid (@NoaMagid) June 18, 2026

3.

Honestly, Trump is just broken now https://t.co/nEV5tnCNma — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 17, 2026

4.

🚨HOLY SHIT: Trump is the lowest energy I’ve ever seen him. He is RAMBLING incoherently as Marco Rubio looks absolutely mortified. Trump is literally falling asleep at the podium. This is 25th Amendment time. pic.twitter.com/W4ze17gA7t — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 17, 2026

5.

Staffers often deal with this by dissociating themselves from it, telling themselves they weren’t the ones who said it and therefore aren’t responsible. They’re very wrong. https://t.co/g8Vfsws41A — Sofia B. Kinzinger (@sofiakinzinger) June 17, 2026

6.