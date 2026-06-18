The devastating payoff to this story of an impromptu school reunion is straight from the very top drawer

Life reunion school

We’ll run a mile from any sort of school reunion – truth be told, we try to avoid pretty much any social contact whatsoever these days.

Anyway, sometimes a school reuion can creep up on you unawares. It certainly did in the case of this particular tale, which went viral a little while back on Twitter and has been making us smile all over again.

When we say ‘wait for it’ we really do mean it.

It was shared on twitter by @AlwaysLearnWeb how said: ‘This did make me laugh. It is so true’ and they’re not kidding …

Ooof!

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

1.

Brilliant! — Rhian Glyn Barlow (@Glynrhian) June 18, 2024

2.

Can’t stop laughing! — Dr Stella – Physician & Mushroom Farmer (@stellalli) June 17, 2024

3.

I feel seen https://t.co/WEGootrupb — Nicholas Booth (@Thievesbook) June 18, 2024

4.

This is why I’d never go to a school reunion! https://t.co/LZUzSBPLsC — Plantlovergoinggreygracefully (@introvert_actor) June 17, 2024

5.

Source @AlwaysLearnWeb