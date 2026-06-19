Politics barack obama Iran JD Vance

JD Vance tried to compare Trump’s Iran deal to Obama’s and the pesky facts immediately turned it into a self-own for the ages

Saul Hutson. Updated June 19th, 2026

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The Trump Administration never lets facts get in the way of their narrative. So when JD Vance stepped up to the podium at the White House to explain the new peace deal between the United States and Iran, it was time to buckle up for some spin.

The Vice President didn’t just massage the details of the deal, he couldn’t help himself and just had to bring up former President Barack Obama.

Vance desperately needed to impress upon everyone in the room that this deal is so much better than what Obama put together. The only problem: the facts didn’t back him up.

Here’s what Vance said:

Not only is his statement factually incorrect, a point immediately made by the community notes below the post, but it also directly contradicts what Donald Trump just said yesterday.

Here was the President’s take on enrichment in the deal:

All of it adds up to further prove that nothing JD Vance says should ever be taken seriously. The replies piled on in disbelief.

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