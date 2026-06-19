JD Vance tried to compare Trump’s Iran deal to Obama’s and the pesky facts immediately turned it into a self-own for the ages

Politics barack obama Iran JD Vance

The Trump Administration never lets facts get in the way of their narrative. So when JD Vance stepped up to the podium at the White House to explain the new peace deal between the United States and Iran, it was time to buckle up for some spin.

The Vice President didn’t just massage the details of the deal, he couldn’t help himself and just had to bring up former President Barack Obama.

Vance desperately needed to impress upon everyone in the room that this deal is so much better than what Obama put together. The only problem: the facts didn’t back him up.

Here’s what Vance said:

Vance: The Obama nuclear deal allowed enrichment. Ours won’t. The Obama deal gave them a billion dollars of American money. This gives them zero dollars of American money. pic.twitter.com/AbQMvHDOwp — Acyn (@Acyn) June 18, 2026

Not only is his statement factually incorrect, a point immediately made by the community notes below the post, but it also directly contradicts what Donald Trump just said yesterday.

Here was the President’s take on enrichment in the deal:

Trump disagrees. This was yesterday: https://t.co/4x4PjXeU6l — Lisa Christine •. (@lisachristinect) June 18, 2026

All of it adds up to further prove that nothing JD Vance says should ever be taken seriously. The replies piled on in disbelief.

1.

Why does @JDVance @VP continue to outright lie to American people and say it was American money that Obama released. Straight up liar that can be debunked in 5 seconds with a search. He cannot tell the truth on simplest things. — 💥☠️BklynRayder☠️💥🏈🇺🇸♈️⚾️🏀#screwtheDemsnRepub (@bkrayder) June 18, 2026

2.

They lie like they breathe. It comes so easily to them. It’s like an involuntary function. https://t.co/IpVL1P7Cdw — Al Smizzle (@AlZeidenfeld) June 18, 2026

3.

lol it is all falling apart on these dumbshits https://t.co/8z1p5fdzBL — Chili Dog (@RobertJMolnar) June 18, 2026

4.

The Stream of Lies is just common now. What I’ll never get used to is the Press not calling it out 99.9% of the time and just laughing and yacking it all up so they can keep their access. — SickoftheCrap (@SickoftheC) June 18, 2026

5.

How can someone lie with such a bold face and then claim to be Christian and even dare to write a book about it! — Tiolu (@Tioluwa69) June 18, 2026

6.

That’s not what the Memorandum of Understanding says. It says Iran gets $300 BILLION and the United States is on the hook for it. If we give out a bunch of tax breaks to corporations to pay the $300 billion, WE’RE STILL PAYING! https://t.co/qI5na1IO1j — Jason Cole (@JasonCole62) June 18, 2026

7.