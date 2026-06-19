Mega Maga Matt Walsh suggested America should ‘liberate’ the UK from tyranny and the whole of Britain replied as one

US MAGA Matt Walsh

We’d like to think that conservative US blogger, podcaster and political commentator, Matt Walsh, is a bit of a lone wolf nutjob, considering some of his views. But, with over 4 million followers on Twitter, he’s certainly got a wide audience of the similarly deranged.

He’s pretty much as ultra-MAGA as they get. He’s critical of all forms of feminism, believes in the debunked and ridiculous Great Replacement theory, thinks Christian beliefs should be enforced by the government and is, naturally, a climate change denier.

He’s also not afraid to stick his oar in when it comes to other countries outside of the USA, as you can see by the following Tweet.

There is a MUCH stronger case to be made for invading the UK, toppling its tyrannical government, and liberating its people than for pretty much any regime change war (to include Iran) over the past 30 years — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 17, 2026

Hmmm. But if he reckoned his proposed liberating army would be welcomed with open arms in the UK, the replies from the natives may have given him pause for thought. (Although somehow we doubt it).

1.

Dear Lord, shut up. We’re watching the World Cup, the beer is flowing and we’d really appreciate you not being a nuclear-powered bellend for five minutes. Can you manage? — Matt JM 🇬🇧 (@mjm2255) June 17, 2026

2.

Are you cross because the England footie fans are chanting “Trump’s got piles, he’s in the Epstein files” 😂😂😂. Is that why you’re posting such absolute shit about my country? — EveBath (@evebath111) June 17, 2026

3.

UK govt was democratically elected by a majority of people in the UK…what’s so tyrannical about that? We don’t need invading by anyone. I’d be more concerned about your home country…going to the dogs over there — Patrina Finch #FBPE (@Siege_Perilous) June 17, 2026

4.

lmao. We have our problems, you have yours. And the most “tyrannical” thing the UK government has done is draw up plans to restrict teenagers from pisstank hellsites like this one, which is actually a decent idea. — CaptainThugwash (@GearsAndInk) June 17, 2026

5.

Jesus Christ…. What an apocalyptic moonhowler you are! — Rory F 👨‍✈️⚓️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🍀🇪🇺 (@rorybeanz) June 17, 2026

6.

There’s a much stronger case for better education in the USA. Because if Twitter is any guide, it’s woefully lacking in giving it’s citizens any real idea about the resl world.

The one that exists outside of their conspiracy facebook groups. — Colm Nugent (@Wigapedia) June 17, 2026

7.

The same way you liberated Iran? And took Greenland? How about fuck off? Daft prick. The World Cup’s on, we’re busy. — Emma (@WhatTheForkAVFC) June 18, 2026

8.