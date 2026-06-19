US MAGA Matt Walsh

Mega Maga Matt Walsh suggested America should ‘liberate’ the UK from tyranny and the whole of Britain replied as one

David Harris. Updated June 19th, 2026

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We’d like to think that conservative US blogger, podcaster and political commentator, Matt Walsh, is a bit of a lone wolf nutjob, considering some of his views. But, with over 4 million followers on Twitter, he’s certainly got a wide audience of the similarly deranged.

He’s pretty much as ultra-MAGA as they get. He’s critical of all forms of feminism, believes in the debunked and ridiculous Great Replacement theory, thinks Christian beliefs should be enforced by the government and is, naturally, a climate change denier.

He’s also not afraid to stick his oar in when it comes to other countries outside of the USA, as you can see by the following Tweet.

Hmmm. But if he reckoned his proposed liberating army would be welcomed with open arms in the UK, the replies from the natives may have given him pause for thought. (Although somehow we doubt it).

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