Nigel Farage responded to Reform UK’s by-election defeat in the only way he knows how – in a field – and these 14 comebacks surely said it best

Politics makerfield nigel farage

It wasn’t a good night for Reform UK – in fact, it wasn’t even an average one – after their Makerfield candidate Rob Kenyon was trounced by Andy Burnham in Makerfield and the Conservatives went and won in Scotland. The Conservatives!

Nigel Farage responded in the only way he appears to know how these days – in the middle of a field – and it’s fair to say he wasn’t taking it well, he wasn’t taking it well at all.

My response to the Makerfield by-election result. pic.twitter.com/aESL0zbDKm — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 19, 2026

And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine. We reckon these people said it best.

1.

Does he do interviews anymore? Or just record clips of him standing in fields? https://t.co/2AMFfK9kzo — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) June 19, 2026

2.

Saying yeah we got our asses kicked and then pivoting to vote shaming restore voters #lol https://t.co/wPOcHvEgzN — ettingermentum (@ettingermentum) June 19, 2026

3.

More rattled than a maraca 🤣🪇 https://t.co/cywX0qkde2 — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) June 19, 2026

4.

5.

Wow! You found your hiding field very quickly. https://t.co/ePFJaiPJLh — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) June 19, 2026

6.

Again, something’s odd about Nigel Farage at the moment. He says he’s pleased Reform came second in Arbroath. But they didn’t. They came third, behind the Conservatives. https://t.co/FsTxTzdxcb — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) June 19, 2026

7.