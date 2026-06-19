Politics makerfield nigel farage

Nigel Farage responded to Reform UK’s by-election defeat in the only way he knows how – in a field – and these 14 comebacks surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated June 19th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It wasn’t a good night for Reform UK – in fact, it wasn’t even an average one – after their Makerfield candidate Rob Kenyon was trounced by Andy Burnham in Makerfield and the Conservatives went and won in Scotland. The Conservatives!

Nigel Farage responded in the only way he appears to know how these days – in the middle of a field – and it’s fair to say he wasn’t taking it well, he wasn’t taking it well at all.

And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine. We reckon these people said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2