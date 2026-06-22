US Iran JD Vance

People reckon JD Vance was just given all the respect he deserves and it’s surely the most entertaining 18 seconds you’ll watch today

John Plunkett. Updated June 22nd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

To Switzerland now where Donald Trump sent his top man JD Vance to the negotiations to finally conclude the deal to end Trump’s catastrophic war on Iran.

But it’s fair to say things haven’t been going entirely well for Vance, not least this moment which appeared to show Qatar’s Prime Minister – at the talks with the US and Iran as a mediator, alongside Pakistan – totally blanking the American VP.

Appearances can be deceptive, obviously, but Vance hardly looks at ease with the whole thing and people basically cannot stop lapping this up. Because … watch.

Mega ooof? Probably.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

You decide!

READ MORE

Trump wanted to wang on about the ‘rigged’ 2020 election but all anyone else wanted to talk about was the noise emanating from his body at the 3 second mark