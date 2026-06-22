People reckon JD Vance was just given all the respect he deserves and it’s surely the most entertaining 18 seconds you’ll watch today

US Iran JD Vance

To Switzerland now where Donald Trump sent his top man JD Vance to the negotiations to finally conclude the deal to end Trump’s catastrophic war on Iran.

But it’s fair to say things haven’t been going entirely well for Vance, not least this moment which appeared to show Qatar’s Prime Minister – at the talks with the US and Iran as a mediator, alongside Pakistan – totally blanking the American VP.

Appearances can be deceptive, obviously, but Vance hardly looks at ease with the whole thing and people basically cannot stop lapping this up. Because … watch.

Watch Qatar snub Vance. So embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/RWSpcsL5IU — 🇺🇸 Pamela Geller 🇮🇱 (@PamelaGeller) June 21, 2026

Mega ooof? Probably.

1.

JD Vance is a doormat. If you’re treated this way in the Middle East even once, you’re done. Finished. Pack your bags and leave because what comes next is a lot worse than humiliation. https://t.co/9HHcGXfEJ8 — Khaled Hassan (@Khaledhzakariah) June 21, 2026

2.

BREAKING: In a humiliating moment, the leader of Qatar’s negotiating team just completely ignored JD Vance. These negotiations are going horribly and once again the Trump Administration is making the US the laughing stock of the world. pic.twitter.com/0mpON4PKBE — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) June 21, 2026

3.

Vance resembles one of those characters in Dostoyevsky who has been humiliated by life in his youth & seeks out forever afterward circumstances that instead of elevating him will humiliate him again; his humiliation then frees the resentment, rage, spite he would otherwise… https://t.co/oRMavpyHez — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) June 21, 2026

4.

5.

🚨 This moment is brutal.

At the Lake Lucerne Summit, the leader of Qatar’s negotiating team completely ignores JD Vance.

No handshake.

No eye contact.

No acknowledgment whatsoever.

While everyone else is greeting each other, Vance is left standing there like he doesn’t exist.… pic.twitter.com/S9kTNyr6mD — Masu Zafi 🔥🔥 (@masuzafi) June 21, 2026

6.

He deserves it. THIS ADMINISTRATION IS SHIT. — Roxane L Gibson #VoteBlue (@RoxaneLGibson1) June 21, 2026

7.

🇺🇸🇶🇦 This is BRUTAL. Vance flew to Geneva for the Iran talks and the Qatari minister just flat out refused to greet him The Geneva talks are already suspended, Iran walked out of the photo-op, and now Vance is standing there with an outstretched hand and nobody taking it. The… https://t.co/IXltnU1QMD pic.twitter.com/nw8F9W1wPr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 21, 2026

8.

MAJOR BREAKING: Iran’s delegation has just left the venue where negotiations were supposed to take place with JD Vance in Switzerland, because of Trump’s threats. Iran is demanding Trump apologize. What a shitshow. pic.twitter.com/0YNi7HoH81 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 21, 2026

9.

This was humiliation. No one in modern history has made America wait and beg for negotiations. This was the moment JD Vance should have returned to Washington. The Islamic regime did this on purpose. Trump, if you don’t understand politics, you should at least understand… pic.twitter.com/NVWAxr8NMH — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) June 21, 2026

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

A U.S. official tells @realDailyWire that this supposed snub is “complete nonsense.” “The U.S. delegation had just spent hours with the Qataris and there was no need to re-greet someone having just spent hours with,” the official says. “The decision to give statements together… https://t.co/y81qMs7wQK — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 21, 2026

You decide!

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