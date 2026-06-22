The National Guard has been sent to protect the Reflecting Pool, if you were wondering how far Trump would go to back up his ‘vandals’ story – 19 resounding facepalms

US donald trump Washington DC

In case you missed it, Trump has announced that the refurbished Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool will be re-refurbished immediately because – well, frankly – it’s a bit shit.

Here’s how it looks after he had the base coated with a blue paint-epoxy mix, which raised the temperature and allowed algae to bloom, before sending National Parks staff to pour hydrogen peroxide into the water… which loosened the paint.

Holy shit!! There are huge chunks of blue paint coming off the reflecting pool already…

It seems the peroxide loosened things up, yikes!! THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE. pic.twitter.com/vqnlOBlhxF — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) June 18, 2026

Ever the man to step up and take responsibility for his mistakes, Trump has apologised and promised to make it good at his own expense. Lol. JK. He’s blamed it on vandals and started arresting people.

Trump: “The United States Park Police have arrested multiple individuals for vandalizing our Nations magnificent Reflecting Poll…Years in jail!” (He’s literally making up stories about vandalism to cover for problems caused by his own botched renovation of the pool.) pic.twitter.com/FnK7uGWTzP — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 20, 2026

However, to lend credence to his vandal story, he has sent the National Guard to make sure nobody touches the flapping paint strips.

The National Guard, along with local police, have been dispatched to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to guard the algae. As you can see at the end of this clip, the algae is safe. Well done. pic.twitter.com/p61u3f2j6m — Steven Huffman (@Poeslawisalive) June 20, 2026

Weird that he didn’t send the National Guard to stop the January 6 rioters from smashing up the Capitol building and assaulting the police, but he can send them to pretend there’s an Antifa plot to ruin the paint he has already pledged to replace.

Imagine using the National Guard to protect green algae but not US democracy on January 6. Trump is sickening. pic.twitter.com/mJQYxsyIbY — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 21, 2026

Tweeters had a few thoughts to share – and they weren’t compliments.

1.

You’ve gotta be fucking kidding me https://t.co/xUCf9UfNN9 — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) June 20, 2026

2.

Next thing you know, the algae will need a $600 million ballroom. https://t.co/E1eFGRuDJn — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) June 21, 2026

3.

The safest things in DC right now are the Epstein files and the algae in the reflecting pool. pic.twitter.com/4g1de8cyhD — Covie (@covie_93) June 21, 2026

4.

The Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool was a rushed job. No one vandalized it. Who the hell guards algae?? — Todd B (@John_Beckham14) June 21, 2026

5.

This administration is a sad joke. https://t.co/ObP4yHrsHV — Ken OConnor (@koconnor63) June 21, 2026

6.

The Trump regime sent the National Guard to protect the Reflecting Pool. Your tax dollars at work. pic.twitter.com/MaKBb1286l — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 20, 2026

7.

The National Guard is now guarding the algae in the Reflecting Pool to protect against an utterly deranged conspiracy theory Donald Trump thought up on the can We are so far beyond America being *just* a global joke There are simply no words anymore for how pathetic all this is — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 21, 2026

8.

Instead of admitting the project was poorly executed, Trump is framing it as vandalism and deploying the National Guard to distract from the contractors who caused the problem. https://t.co/9jB16zzqYl — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) June 21, 2026

9.

He can deploy the National Guard to arrest people touching his swamp water, but not on J6th. https://t.co/zr5YzA7EfL — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 21, 2026

10.