US donald trump Washington DC

The National Guard has been sent to protect the Reflecting Pool, if you were wondering how far Trump would go to back up his ‘vandals’ story – 19 resounding facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 22nd, 2026

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In case you missed it, Trump has announced that the refurbished Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool will be re-refurbished immediately because – well, frankly – it’s a bit shit.

Here’s how it looks after he had the base coated with a blue paint-epoxy mix, which raised the temperature and allowed algae to bloom, before sending National Parks staff to pour hydrogen peroxide into the water… which loosened the paint.

Ever the man to step up and take responsibility for his mistakes, Trump has apologised and promised to make it good at his own expense. Lol. JK. He’s blamed it on vandals and started arresting people.

However, to lend credence to his vandal story, he has sent the National Guard to make sure nobody touches the flapping paint strips.

Weird that he didn’t send the National Guard to stop the January 6 rioters from smashing up the Capitol building and assaulting the police, but he can send them to pretend there’s an Antifa plot to ruin the paint he has already pledged to replace.

Tweeters had a few thoughts to share – and they weren’t compliments.

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