US donald trump Washington DC

Donald Trump is having people arrested on cooked-up vandalism charges after his disastrous Reflecting Pool refurbishment left it looking worse than ever – 28 scathing takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 22nd, 2026

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The Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC has undergone a transformation after Trump deemed it an eyesore. This is how it looks after $14.2 million of taxpayers’ money was spent painting the interior American Flag Blue.

Before you start getting any silly ideas that Trump has somehow cocked up, he’s posted the entirely plausible explanation for the disaster on Truth Social.

In case that’s difficult to read, here it is in full.

“Many additional people have been arrested having to do with the disgraceful Vandalism of our beautiful Reflecting Pool.

It hasn’t looked or worked like this since 1922, when it was originally built, but even then, it leaked badly, and didn’t work. Ours worked perfectly, including the mirror like finish, perfectly reflecting the two Great Monuments, which it never had before!

What these terrible Vandals have done is a true affront to both Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, and should be dealt with accordingly.

We met with contractors today, will probably be forced to release and drain much of the water in order to do the necessary repairs, but will have them done as quickly as possible.

What they have damaged does not even include the earlier killing of a large amount of grass which was, by far, the least of it. They took some form of knife or blade, and put a 250 foot long gash into the beautiful facade of what took so much work, competence, and money to build and complete. They also poured corrosive and destructive chemicals into the Pool.

The Reflecting Pool was never so beautiful as it was just one week ago, even going back to 1922 when it opened. We are very proud of what we have done with this
magnificent structure, and we will get it repaired, quickly, to an equal level of Beauty.

Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

So… vandals cut the coating? Awkard.

Trump has personally inspected the pool, so it must be true.

Obviously, the cost and disruption of redoing the work had people worried.

But more importantly, there were just the tiniest suspicions that vandals may not have been behind the failure of the American Blue coating at all.

That hasn’t stopped Trump’s corrupt private army Department of Justice arresting people for the so-called vandalism.

Trump may be able to pull the wool over Maga eyes, but the rest of the internet thought his vandalism story smelt as fishy as it gets.

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