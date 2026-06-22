Donald Trump is having people arrested on cooked-up vandalism charges after his disastrous Reflecting Pool refurbishment left it looking worse than ever – 28 scathing takedowns

US donald trump Washington DC

The Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC has undergone a transformation after Trump deemed it an eyesore. This is how it looks after $14.2 million of taxpayers’ money was spent painting the interior American Flag Blue.

How much is it going to cost us to fix this disaster?

And is Donald Trump going to refund American taxpayers the $14.6 million he gave his pool guy buddy (in a no-bid contract) to paint the reflecting pool “American Flag Blue?” pic.twitter.com/k2p0vpkqCK — Dice 🎲 🌻 (@jdice03) June 21, 2026

Before you start getting any silly ideas that Trump has somehow cocked up, he’s posted the entirely plausible explanation for the disaster on Truth Social.

Trump on the reflecting pool: “We met with contractors today, will probably be forced to release and drain much of the water in order to do the necessary repairs, but will have them done as quickly as possible.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/EE4Xb9x3Be — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2026

In case that’s difficult to read, here it is in full.

“Many additional people have been arrested having to do with the disgraceful Vandalism of our beautiful Reflecting Pool. It hasn’t looked or worked like this since 1922, when it was originally built, but even then, it leaked badly, and didn’t work. Ours worked perfectly, including the mirror like finish, perfectly reflecting the two Great Monuments, which it never had before! What these terrible Vandals have done is a true affront to both Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, and should be dealt with accordingly. We met with contractors today, will probably be forced to release and drain much of the water in order to do the necessary repairs, but will have them done as quickly as possible. What they have damaged does not even include the earlier killing of a large amount of grass which was, by far, the least of it. They took some form of knife or blade, and put a 250 foot long gash into the beautiful facade of what took so much work, competence, and money to build and complete. They also poured corrosive and destructive chemicals into the Pool. The Reflecting Pool was never so beautiful as it was just one week ago, even going back to 1922 when it opened. We are very proud of what we have done with this

magnificent structure, and we will get it repaired, quickly, to an equal level of Beauty. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

So… vandals cut the coating? Awkard.

Trump on the Reflecting Pool: "It's very strong. You couldn't, if you had a knife — I don't want to give anybody ideas — if you had a knife, you can't even cut it. So strong, so powerful." https://t.co/xOOjWVfbO7 pic.twitter.com/5Ut0onX5tb — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 21, 2026

Trump has personally inspected the pool, so it must be true.

Obviously, the cost and disruption of redoing the work had people worried.

So… they’re gonna do the fucking thing over? The thing that didn’t work and we didn’t need? Cool. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 21, 2026

But more importantly, there were just the tiniest suspicions that vandals may not have been behind the failure of the American Blue coating at all.

BREAKING: New footage emerged of VANDALS driving their SUVs on the newly finished pond sealant, effectively ruining it! pic.twitter.com/QUAcJBwaqN — Jean-Claude Damn Van™ (@ChaosAgent_42) June 21, 2026

Look at these Antifa lunatics pouring chemicals into the water to make Trump look bad. Oh wait, that’s the people the orange fucking idiot hired to fix his incompetent mistakes. I hate that the media in this country is as stupid as he is. pic.twitter.com/tsXrUwWnaf — Bluedog (@HereLiesBlueDog) June 21, 2026

That hasn’t stopped Trump’s corrupt private army Department of Justice arresting people for the so-called vandalism.

Trump: “The United States Park Police have arrested multiple individuals for vandalizing our Nations magnificent Reflecting Poll…Years in jail!” (He’s literally making up stories about vandalism to cover for problems caused by his own botched renovation of the pool.) pic.twitter.com/FnK7uGWTzP — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 20, 2026

Cyclist arrested at Reflecting Pool is former Olympian who denies vandalism claims. David Hearn said he touched the pool’s detached liner but “didn’t destroy or break or peel anything.” From @davidjlynch https://t.co/JmbxOY5snX — Matt Viser (@mviser) June 20, 2026

I know it's appealing to grab a piece of the crumbling Reflection Pool but don't, they are charging folks with vandalism pic.twitter.com/y3eky3ssWJ — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) June 20, 2026

Trump may be able to pull the wool over Maga eyes, but the rest of the internet thought his vandalism story smelt as fishy as it gets.

1.

“What these terrible Vandals have done is a true affront to both Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, and should be dealt with accordingly.” 1. There were no Vandals. 2. The true affront to Washington and Lincoln is the presidency of Trump.https://t.co/zTEkXzqX4G — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 21, 2026

2.

Hahahahahahahahaha SAD! The COMPLETELY INSANE made up 250 foot “gash” he claims a fictional vandal made might be one of the craziest lies he has ever told in his life which is saying something. And the rest of this is just objectively hilarious and pathetic. https://t.co/8AZAObDJLD — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) June 21, 2026

3.

BREAKING: Police releases photo of the criminal who vandalized the Reflecting Pool: pic.twitter.com/rgW40X7UWm — Covie (@covie_93) June 20, 2026

4.

If you beat the police during the insurrection Trump incited, you get a pardon. But if you touch the peeling reflecting pool paint he created, you get arrested. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 21, 2026

5.

There are cameras all over DC I am sure @TheJusticeDept has videos of vandals making a 250 foot slice in concrete with a knife. The @WhiteHouse would not lie about such things. pic.twitter.com/TrpAhgKIVr — Jgmac1106 (@jgmac1106) June 21, 2026

6.

They got the vandals who ruined Donald's pool. Good! Now they need to catch the vandals who stole Trump's hair, the ones who inflated his cankles, the ones who painted pumpkin makeup on his face (animals!) the ones who forced him to cheat on every wife, and surrender to Iran! pic.twitter.com/dGll8td1o6 — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) June 21, 2026

7.

The man is just pathologically incapable of taking responsibility for anything. Blaming non-existent vandals for his own incompetence and shoddy construction that all experts said wouldn’t work or last. pic.twitter.com/Ozlkj6ogcg — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) June 21, 2026

8.

lol yeah this was a terrible idea https://t.co/TkJ24nUsRT — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) June 21, 2026

9.

Taking a floating paint chip out of the Reflecting Pool is vandalism. Smearing shit on the walls of the Capitol is patriotism. Got it. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) June 21, 2026

10.

He touched a floating piece of the detached blue lining https://t.co/Hzv4GRi1iZ — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 20, 2026

11.

The same donald trump who threatened "years in jail" for people who touch the peeling paint in the Reflecting pool pardoned 1500 people who destroyed the Capitol on Jan. 6. — Covie (@covie_93) June 20, 2026

12.

Basically being arrested for touching garbage. Just an insane abuse of law enforcement. https://t.co/2p85V5frbO — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) June 20, 2026

13.

I thought …. nooooo ….. this must have happened after the draining, but before the repainting …. right? 🤔 Nope, I checked, they drove these massively heavy armoured vehicles on top of freshly painted sealant just a few days after it was applied and work was still ongoing.… https://t.co/uTnrWbHi0d — David Steadson #NAFO 🇦🇺🇸🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺🌍 (@DavidSteadson) June 21, 2026

14.