Sport world cup

Trump’s Homeland Security tried to brag about the American men’s football team and it turned into the most embarrassing own goal of the World Cup

Saul Hutson. Updated June 22nd, 2026

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The United States Men’s National Soccer Team is having a moment in the World Cup.

Americans are riding high after their team won two consecutive matches and clinched the top spot in Group D.

This is not normal for the stars and stripes. The good vibes don’t usually flow like this when soccer is concerned. And, not surprisingly, they stopped flowing almost immediately after the Trump Administration wanted in on the action.

Here is a post from the official Department of Homeland Security Twitter account.

So much ignorance in one simple graphic.

For starters, this is a soccer tournament, not an international military conflict. Second, the team’s leading scorer was only allowed on the team because of birthright citizenship, a right Donald Trump is currently trying to erase from the nation.

The idiotic irony was not lost on the footy fans on Twitter.

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