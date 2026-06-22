Trump’s Homeland Security tried to brag about the American men’s football team and it turned into the most embarrassing own goal of the World Cup

Sport world cup

The United States Men’s National Soccer Team is having a moment in the World Cup.

Americans are riding high after their team won two consecutive matches and clinched the top spot in Group D.

This is not normal for the stars and stripes. The good vibes don’t usually flow like this when soccer is concerned. And, not surprisingly, they stopped flowing almost immediately after the Trump Administration wanted in on the action.

Here is a post from the official Department of Homeland Security Twitter account.

So much ignorance in one simple graphic.

For starters, this is a soccer tournament, not an international military conflict. Second, the team’s leading scorer was only allowed on the team because of birthright citizenship, a right Donald Trump is currently trying to erase from the nation.

The idiotic irony was not lost on the footy fans on Twitter.

1.

birthright citizenship did this pic.twitter.com/obL5Hcr8zX — sam (@sam_d_1995) June 19, 2026

2.

Team USA has six immigrants and over half the players have dual citizenship. If this Nazi administration got their way the team wouldn’t exist. https://t.co/da5qkkeAhl — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 20, 2026

3.

you guys are arguing before scotus right now that your own top goal scorer shouldn’t be eligible for US citizenship https://t.co/99MF2Rv0jK — austerity is theft (@wideofthepost) June 20, 2026

4.

Stop making it embarrassing to like this team man https://t.co/C5kE2HBLN8 — (@hellspatisserie) June 19, 2026

5.

our soccer players don’t consent to being used in your white nationalist propaganda. — Blame Canada (@cind3rella1213) June 19, 2026

6.

Dear @DHSgov: Did you know our starting forward is a US citizen through birthright citizenship? You’re trying to strip away that right. Did you know an additional 6 Team USA players were born outside US soil? Did you know half the team are dual citizens? Also, Happy Juneteenth https://t.co/8fzsqFEXPc — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 20, 2026

7.