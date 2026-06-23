Donald Trump claimed to be investigating five knife-wielding vandals in the Reflecting Pool fiasco and these 17 replies cut right to the point

Politics donald trump white house

Donald Trump has bullied his way all the way to the White House by never admitting he’s wrong about anything.

No matter how much evidence points directly back to his decaying orange face, Trump absolutely never accepts responsibility when something goes wrong.

For the millionth example, Trump was asked recently about his exceedingly green Reflecting Pool project.

Critics suggest it may very well be the result of allowing a long-time donor and friend run the project, which in turn resulted in complete disaster.

Oh no, said the president. It’s vandals! With box cutters! Or knives! But he caught them and is investigating five suspects!

Just one more question, Mr President – what’s the colour of the sky in your world?

Reporter: Are the contractors who did the initial work with a reflecting pool, are they to blame for the current condition? Trump: No, we had vandalism. I think 300 ft slit right through, probably a box cutter or a knife of some kind or we had people lifting up. 5 people are… pic.twitter.com/OZFqXDV00x — Acyn (@Acyn) June 22, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Imagine how goddamn stupid you’d need to be to continue believing the lies told by this demented narcissist. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 22, 2026

2.

Just a reminder: while we are all out here talking about vandalism vs. trump’s incompetence as a builder/reflecting pool remodeler. we are not talking about Trump’s failed negotiations with Iran. Right now America is weaker on the world stage than it’s ever been. — Sundog512 (@TexasSundog) June 22, 2026

3.

Translation – “I’m just going to make shit up so my friend can get paid twice”. — SickoftheCrap (@SickoftheC) June 22, 2026

4.

A 300 foot “slit”. With a box cutter. Into concrete without immidiately dulling the blade. In a pool that’s under 24/7 surveillance. The size of a fucking football field. This might actually be the dumbest shit I’ve ever heard. And it’s from the person leading our country. — Jake (@Trader_JakeC) June 22, 2026

5.

I don’t know who’s dumber. Trump or the idiots who believe his bullshit — Gary Koepnick (@garykoepnick) June 22, 2026

6.

So someone(s) jumped into the reflecting pool and got under the water to cut the bottom of the pool up w/a box cutter? All while that place is surrounded by people/law enforcement and video cameras? But we have no footage of it and nobody saw it happen? https://t.co/jh2f7bULcW — Ally (@OhMyItsAlly) June 22, 2026

7.

And wouldn’t the 24 hour video surveillance cameras or the National Park Rangers have caught that? https://t.co/5zefVRU7ep — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) June 22, 2026

8.