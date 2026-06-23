Politics donald trump white house

Donald Trump claimed to be investigating five knife-wielding vandals in the Reflecting Pool fiasco and these 17 replies cut right to the point

Saul Hutson. Updated June 23rd, 2026

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Donald Trump has bullied his way all the way to the White House by never admitting he’s wrong about anything.

No matter how much evidence points directly back to his decaying orange face, Trump absolutely never accepts responsibility when something goes wrong.

For the millionth example, Trump was asked recently about his exceedingly green Reflecting Pool project.

Critics suggest it may very well be the result of allowing a long-time donor and friend run the project, which in turn resulted in complete disaster.

Oh no, said the president. It’s vandals! With box cutters! Or knives! But he caught them and is investigating five suspects!

Just one more question, Mr President – what’s the colour of the sky in your world?

And these people surely said it best.

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