Politics Andy burnham Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick tried to own Andy Burnham with the old ‘There’s always a tweet’ takedown, and his own post came right back to bite him on the arse

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 23rd, 2026

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The UK will shortly have its seventh prime minister in ten years, which is – not entirely coincidentally – how long it’s been since the Brexit referendum demonstrated that not only will turkeys vote for Christmas, they’ll also bend over and show you where to put the stuffing.

Very little in life is certain. Even that death and taxes quote falls apart like a Trump Reflecting Pool where certain multi-national companies are concerned, but it’s looking highly likely that the seventh PM in question will be the MP for Makerfield – Andy Burnham.

Despite the fact that Burnham has confirmed he will abide by many of Labour’s policies from their 2024 manifesto, a lot of people are calling for a general election once the new leader is in place. And by ‘people’, we mean the Reform UK members who are pretty convinced that they could win a general election right now.

Recent Tory defector, now the Treasury Spokesperson for Reform UK, Robert Jenrick used an old tweet by Andy Burnham to make that case.

There’s always a tweet… With a screenshot of an Andy Burnham tweet saying "We need to start demanding a General Election at the end of this Tory leadership election."

For some reason, Jenrick left off the second part of Burnham’s post, which showed that he was demanding a general election not because the Tories were changing their leader, but because none of their serial leaders were honouring their manifesto pledges.

That wasn’t the only fly in Robert Jenrick’s ointment, as many people pointed out. There was this, for a start…

The last thing the country needs now is the uncertainty of a general election: let's allow @TheresaMay2016 to get on with the job

Cary Elwes as Robin Hood, turning to look at the camera and giving a little laugh

Tweeters pointed out that and other issues.

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