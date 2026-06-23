Robert Jenrick tried to own Andy Burnham with the old ‘There’s always a tweet’ takedown, and his own post came right back to bite him on the arse

Politics Andy burnham Robert jenrick

The UK will shortly have its seventh prime minister in ten years, which is – not entirely coincidentally – how long it’s been since the Brexit referendum demonstrated that not only will turkeys vote for Christmas, they’ll also bend over and show you where to put the stuffing.

Starmer resigning ensures the UK will have had 7 Prime Ministers in 10 years. Now what could have happened 10 years ago to unleash this wave of political instability and economic uncertainty?#Brexit pic.twitter.com/3uf3HO6UqD — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) June 22, 2026

Very little in life is certain. Even that death and taxes quote falls apart like a Trump Reflecting Pool where certain multi-national companies are concerned, but it’s looking highly likely that the seventh PM in question will be the MP for Makerfield – Andy Burnham.

Despite the fact that Burnham has confirmed he will abide by many of Labour’s policies from their 2024 manifesto, a lot of people are calling for a general election once the new leader is in place. And by ‘people’, we mean the Reform UK members who are pretty convinced that they could win a general election right now.

Speaking as someone who has been a politician since 1999 and wants to be Prime Minister, I think the last thing this country needs as PM is a professional politician. pic.twitter.com/JgZxJackTv — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 22, 2026

Unelected gobshite who bought his position complains about lack of democracy. pic.twitter.com/pVgo8xCSQE — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 22, 2026

Recent Tory defector, now the Treasury Spokesperson for Reform UK, Robert Jenrick used an old tweet by Andy Burnham to make that case.

For some reason, Jenrick left off the second part of Burnham’s post, which showed that he was demanding a general election not because the Tories were changing their leader, but because none of their serial leaders were honouring their manifesto pledges.

We need to start demanding a General Election at the end of this Tory leadership election. They were all elected on a manifesto promise to level up the North and are all abandoning it. pic.twitter.com/8XjRLpEMqz — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) July 13, 2022

That wasn’t the only fly in Robert Jenrick’s ointment, as many people pointed out. There was this, for a start…

Tweeters pointed out that and other issues.

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Yes there is https://t.co/AdiQSpzcuo — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 22, 2026

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There’s always a couple of news stories about financial irregularities pic.twitter.com/KmgMXG63HK — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) June 22, 2026

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Bobby maybe if you’d called a by election when you jumped ship you might have the moral high ground on this. Also there’s a different between demanding a General Election and actually having one — Jonathan Gullis Parody #GullisIsGone (@JEGullisnotMP) June 22, 2026

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And in your case there are quite a few. pic.twitter.com/7jPyvbtFKI — Dr Mariana Claire Marinovic 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇲 (@DrMarianaClaire) June 22, 2026

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There is always a tweet. Sound familiar? pic.twitter.com/HDtmcozJBD — Oddbot Junior (@PaffyPete) June 22, 2026

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